https://sputniknews.com/20221004/risky-precedent-us-could-be-behind-both-nord-stream-sabotage--covid-outbreak-publisher-says-1101510352.html

Risky Precedent: US Could be Behind Both Nord Stream Sabotage & COVID Outbreak, Publisher Says

Risky Precedent: US Could be Behind Both Nord Stream Sabotage & COVID Outbreak, Publisher Says

Renowned economist and Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs told Bloomberg TV on Monday that he believes that the US and Poland were behind the... 04.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-04T17:25+0000

2022-10-04T17:25+0000

2022-10-04T17:25+0000

nord stream sabotage

us

opinion

russia

ukraine

china

covid-19

sars coronavirus

pandemic

biowarfare

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/11/1100898026_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a8d7a427dc1b245af0fed5ab8599733b.jpg

"It was certainly a dramatic escalation of American lawlessness," explained Ron Unz, an US technology entrepreneur, political activist, writer and the publisher of the Unz Review, while commenting on the Nord Stream sabotage. "I think the American government was fearful that the Germans would politically crack in the next few months under the strain of the very difficult loss of Russian energy and decided to forestall that possibility. It was intended to cut off any German line of retreat, much like the 'blocking detachments' sometimes deployed during World War II."In his recent op-ed Unz has drawn attention to large public demonstrations in Germany and the Czech Republic which demanded that anti-Russia energy sanctions be lifted. According to the publisher, "there was widespread speculation that such popular protests would eventually carry the day" but the sabotage attack on Nord Stream pipelines on September 26 brought an end to those aspirations.Even though the blasts occurred near the coastal waters of Denmark and Sweden, in an area of the Baltic heavily monitored and patrolled by NATO warships, the mainstream press pointed the finger at Russia.The publisher went on to guess that 70% of US citizens are unaware that the pipelines were attacked, 25% are sure that the Russians did it, and maybe 5% realize that it was probably NATO.However, some US public figures from both sides of the US political aisle openly broke the "orthodox" media narrative and named Washington as the most probable culprit. Among them are Fox News host Tucker Carlson, retired US Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor, Columbia Professor Jeffrey Sachs, and Ron Unz.In particular, Sachs cited several reasons to back his assumption. First, "direct radar evidence that US military helicopters that are normally based in Gdansk were circling over this area". Second, Biden's threat earlier this year that "one way or another, we are going to end Nord Stream". Third, "a remarkable statement from [US] Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken last Friday in a press conference where he said 'this is also a tremendous opportunity'."The sabotage attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines "sets an extremely dangerous precedent," according to Unz.Was COVID a Sabotage?It is not the first time that Professor Jeffrey Sachs called the US out. Previously, the former chairman of the Lancet Commission on COVID argued that the SARS CoV 2 virus was very likely artificial and probably came from a US bio-laboratory."The US government was sponsoring a lot of dangerous genetic manipulation of SARS-like viruses and has not yet honestly revealed the nature of that work," Sachs told the Tehran Times in July 2022, suggesting that it was a biotech "blunder," not the result of a biowarfare research.For his part, Unz does not rule out that the SARS CoV 2 leak could be a plot aimed against China and Iran. The political activist suggested that this could be a "rogue operation" which was "probably orchestrated by a small handful of conspirators, perhaps including one or two national security officials."Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) published a series of documents alleging biowarfare activities by the Pentagon in Ukrainian territory. Along with other dangerous pathogens, Ukrainian bio laboratories conducted experiments with bat coronaviruses, according to the Russian military. In early August 2022, the Russian MoD stated that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) could have been involved in the creation of the COVID-19 pathogen and orchestrating the pandemic.Bio warfare attacks or the destruction of critical civilian infrastructure "set extremely dangerous precedents for the entire world," warned Unz.Even if the US public is not interested much in the unfolding energy crisis in the EU, it should obviously demand answers about the pandemic which claimed the lives of over a million in the country, according to the publisher, who believes that both cases require thorough investigation.At the same time, he doubts that the "international community" can impartially investigate either the COVID outbreak or the Nord Stream sabotage which have been immediately attributed by the West to China and Russia with zero evidence."My impression is that most of the UN machinery is under the control of America and the West, especially including the powerful influence of the western mainstream media," said the political activist. "So I'm not sure they can really be trusted on this sort of thing. I think the key factor is the global media, which is almost totally under the control of America and its close Western allies. The media creates the reality that most ordinary people and even most elites accept, and if the media is skewed, their understanding of the world is similarly skewed."

https://sputniknews.com/20220930/observers-a-big-winner-from-nord-stream-destruction-is-us-1101371764.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220731/us-publisher-what-if-covid-outbreak-is-part-of-the-pentagons-biowarfare-plan-1097973485.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220804/russian-defense-ministry-spread-of-covid-19-pandemic-indicates-man-made-nature-us-involvement-1098115367.html

russia

ukraine

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us, opinion, russia, ukraine, china, covid-19, sars coronavirus, pandemic, biowarfare, sabotage, investigation, nord stream, nord stream 2