The Hill Fires Jewish Journalist Katie Halper After Defending Rep. Tlaib’s ‘Apartheid Israel’ Claim

Last week, US Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), the only Palestinian-American in the US Congress, spoke at an event hosted by American Muslims for Palestine. She described the links between the Palestinian struggle and others, such as Black Lives Matter, and called upon activists to be consistent with their political beliefs.The comment aroused fury from some American Jews, drawing condemnation from American Defamation League (ADL) CEO Johnathan Greenblatt, US Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), and several other prominent figures. However, it also saw some rally to her defense, including journalist Katie Halper, who until Wednesday co-hosted “Rising” on The Hill’s digital news channel, Hill TV.Normally, these videos receive little editing or oversight, according to The Intercept’s Ryan Grim, who once also served as a “Rising” host. However, Halper’s got kicked back, and when she tried to suggest changes, was told on Wednesday that “we will not be needing you to appear on Rising tomorrow am.”Nexstar Broadcasting Group, which owns The Hill, is the largest owner of television broadcasters in the United States, owning 197 different television stations, most of which are affiliates of major news networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox.‘I Am a Jew and I Am Outraged’“The bad news: I was censored and fired by The Hill over defending Rashida Tlaib & labeling Israeli apartheid ‘apartheid.’ The good news: I shot the censored video with an actually independent media outlet,” Halper tweeted on Thursday. That video was then hosted by New York-based news outlet BreakThrough News.“I’m not a Jewish colleague of Tlaib, but I am a Jew and I am outraged. Not by Tlaib, but by the attacks on Tlaib. Rashida Tlaib is saying that Israel is an apartheid state and that people who claim to have progressive values cannot support an apartheid state. No matter how loose a definition of progressive we use, it certainly excludes supporting a racist apartheid system,” Halper said in the video.“So the question we should be asking ourselves as progressives and Americans and some of us as Jews is not how to excoriate Rashida Tlaib for pointing out the obvious, or how to turn all criticisms of Israel as challenges to Israel’s right to exist or as expressions of antisemitism. Rather, the question to ask is how an apartheid-free Israel would look.”Censorship of Israel CriticismThere has been an attempt in recent years to censor the speech of those critical of Israel’s policies, especially in the Palestinian-majority areas of the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem. The rise of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, initiated by Palestinian activists and modeled on the global anti-apartheid boycott used to pressure South Africa to change its anti-Black policies in the 1980s, has been met by accusations that such demands are antisemitic.Tlaib’s colleagues, including Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), have also attracted criticism and antisemitism accusations for criticizing Israeli policies.

