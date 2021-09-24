https://sputniknews.com/20210924/crocodile-tears-aoc-slammed-for-apparent-crying-over-house-vote-on-israeli-iron-dome-bill--1089360020.html
Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has been bashed on Twitter after she voted "no" to a bill on funding Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system. She later switched her vote to "present" at the last minute.She appeared to cry on the House floor and was seen being comforted by her colleagues after the bill was passed by a 420-9 majority on Thursday.Earlier this week, funding for the Iron Dome was cut out of the short-term government bill after the move was reportedly initiated by a group of left-wing lawmakers, including AOC, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib.They, along with other members of the so-called "Squad", purportedly warned the House they would not back the bill if it included the additional $1 billion to fund the Iron Dome.Many users reacted sarcastically to what Daily Mail columnist Meghan McCain described as AOC's "bad theatre", with other netizens tweeting about the Squad member's "crocodile tears" following the House vote in favour of the Iron Dome.This came after another Squad member, Rashida Tlaib, promised that she would not support "a standalone supplemental bill of $1 billion to replenish the bombs Israel used to commit war crimes in Gaza".Tlaib was apparently referring to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF)'s rocket campaign in May that killed more than 200 Palestinians in Gaza, also destroying apartments, health clinics, and a building that contained an Associated Press office. In Israel, at least 13 people were killed. The IDF insisted that they had targeted Hamas, blacklisted by Israel as a terrorist organisation.In late May, President Joe Biden said in a statement that he had assured then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his "full support" in replenishing the Iron Dome air defence system "to ensure its defences and security in the future".The system was depleted earlier in May during a outbreak of violence between the Israel Defence Forces and Hamas militants in Gaza, which saw the system shoot down a majority of the reportedly 4,000 rockets fired at Israel.
Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC)
has been bashed on Twitter after she voted "no" to a bill on funding Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system. She later switched her vote to "present" at the last minute.
She appeared to cry on the House floor and was seen being comforted by her colleagues after the bill was passed by a 420-9 majority on Thursday.
Earlier this week, funding for the Iron Dome was cut out of the short-term government bill after the move was reportedly initiated by a group of left-wing lawmakers, including AOC, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib.
They, along with other members of the so-called "Squad", purportedly warned the House they would not back the bill if it included the additional $1 billion to fund the Iron Dome.
Many users reacted sarcastically to what Daily Mail columnist Meghan McCain described as AOC's "bad theatre", with other netizens tweeting about the Squad member's "crocodile tears" following the House vote in favour of the Iron Dome.
Former GOP Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, in turn, gave his own thoughts about AOC's emotional reaction, arguing on his Twitter page: "Why is AOC crying? Because Jewish and Christian women and children won't shake in terror as unguided rockets rain down on their homes and schools".
This came after another Squad member, Rashida Tlaib, promised that she would not support "a standalone supplemental bill of $1 billion to replenish the bombs Israel used to commit war crimes in Gaza".
Tlaib was apparently referring to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF)'s rocket campaign in May that killed more than 200 Palestinians in Gaza, also destroying apartments, health clinics, and a building that contained an Associated Press office. In Israel, at least 13 people were killed. The IDF insisted that they had targeted Hamas, blacklisted by Israel as a terrorist organisation.
In late May, President Joe Biden
said in a statement that he had assured then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his "full support" in replenishing the Iron Dome air defence system "to ensure its defences and security in the future".
The system was depleted earlier in May during a outbreak of violence between the Israel Defence Forces and Hamas militants in Gaza, which saw the system shoot down a majority of the reportedly 4,000 rockets fired at Israel.