'Crocodile Tears': AOC Slammed for Apparent Crying Over House Vote on Israeli Iron Dome Bill
'Crocodile Tears': AOC Slammed for Apparent Crying Over House Vote on Israeli Iron Dome Bill
In late May, US President Joe Biden pledged that Washington would replenish the Iron Dome missile shield that was depleted during the Israel Defence Forces'... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T08:31+0000
2021-09-24T08:33+0000
us
alexandria ocasio-cortez
hamas
iron dome anti-missile system
us house of representatives
israel
vote
gaza
Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has been bashed on Twitter after she voted "no" to a bill on funding Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system. She later switched her vote to "present" at the last minute.She appeared to cry on the House floor and was seen being comforted by her colleagues after the bill was passed by a 420-9 majority on Thursday.Earlier this week, funding for the Iron Dome was cut out of the short-term government bill after the move was reportedly initiated by a group of left-wing lawmakers, including AOC, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib.They, along with other members of the so-called "Squad", purportedly warned the House they would not back the bill if it included the additional $1 billion to fund the Iron Dome.Many users reacted sarcastically to what Daily Mail columnist Meghan McCain described as AOC's "bad theatre", with other netizens tweeting about the Squad member's "crocodile tears" following the House vote in favour of the Iron Dome.This came after another Squad member, Rashida Tlaib, promised that she would not support "a standalone supplemental bill of $1 billion to replenish the bombs Israel used to commit war crimes in Gaza".Tlaib was apparently referring to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF)'s rocket campaign in May that killed more than 200 Palestinians in Gaza, also destroying apartments, health clinics, and a building that contained an Associated Press office. In Israel, at least 13 people were killed. The IDF insisted that they had targeted Hamas, blacklisted by Israel as a terrorist organisation.In late May, President Joe Biden said in a statement that he had assured then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his "full support" in replenishing the Iron Dome air defence system "to ensure its defences and security in the future".The system was depleted earlier in May during a outbreak of violence between the Israel Defence Forces and Hamas militants in Gaza, which saw the system shoot down a majority of the reportedly 4,000 rockets fired at Israel.
https://sputniknews.com/20210809/we-shall-see-aoc-wont-dismiss-2022-run-for-chuck-schumers-us-senate-seat-1083565664.html
us
israel
gaza
us, alexandria ocasio-cortez, hamas, iron dome anti-missile system, us house of representatives, israel, vote, gaza

'Crocodile Tears': AOC Slammed for Apparent Crying Over House Vote on Israeli Iron Dome Bill

08:31 GMT 24.09.2021 (Updated: 08:33 GMT 24.09.2021)
© REUTERS / Evelyn HocksteinU.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacts as she walks past reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2021
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacts as she walks past reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein
Oleg Burunov
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
In late May, US President Joe Biden pledged that Washington would replenish the Iron Dome missile shield that was depleted during the Israel Defence Forces' conflict with the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza earlier that month.
Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has been bashed on Twitter after she voted "no" to a bill on funding Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system. She later switched her vote to "present" at the last minute.
She appeared to cry on the House floor and was seen being comforted by her colleagues after the bill was passed by a 420-9 majority on Thursday.
Earlier this week, funding for the Iron Dome was cut out of the short-term government bill after the move was reportedly initiated by a group of left-wing lawmakers, including AOC, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib.
They, along with other members of the so-called "Squad", purportedly warned the House they would not back the bill if it included the additional $1 billion to fund the Iron Dome.
Many users reacted sarcastically to what Daily Mail columnist Meghan McCain described as AOC's "bad theatre", with other netizens tweeting about the Squad member's "crocodile tears" following the House vote in favour of the Iron Dome.

Former GOP Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, in turn, gave his own thoughts about AOC's emotional reaction, arguing on his Twitter page: "Why is AOC crying? Because Jewish and Christian women and children won't shake in terror as unguided rockets rain down on their homes and schools".

This came after another Squad member, Rashida Tlaib, promised that she would not support "a standalone supplemental bill of $1 billion to replenish the bombs Israel used to commit war crimes in Gaza".
Tlaib was apparently referring to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF)'s rocket campaign in May that killed more than 200 Palestinians in Gaza, also destroying apartments, health clinics, and a building that contained an Associated Press office. In Israel, at least 13 people were killed. The IDF insisted that they had targeted Hamas, blacklisted by Israel as a terrorist organisation.
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) talks with U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as they celebrate outside the U.S. Capitol Building after news that the White House intends to extend the eviction moratorium in place because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., August 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2021
‘We Shall See’: AOC Won’t Dismiss 2022 Run for Chuck Schumer’s US Senate Seat
9 August, 19:30 GMT
In late May, President Joe Biden said in a statement that he had assured then-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his "full support" in replenishing the Iron Dome air defence system "to ensure its defences and security in the future".
The system was depleted earlier in May during a outbreak of violence between the Israel Defence Forces and Hamas militants in Gaza, which saw the system shoot down a majority of the reportedly 4,000 rockets fired at Israel.
000000
