LIVE UPDATES: NATO Backs Investigation Into Causes of Nord Stream Damage

On Monday, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after.
NATO announced on Thursday that the alliance is in favor of investigations underway to establish the causes of the gas leak incident at the damaged Nord Stream pipelines.
"The damage to the Nordstream 1 and Nordstream 2 pipelines in international waters in the Baltic Sea is of deep concern. All currently available information indicates that this is the result of deliberate, reckless, and irresponsible acts of sabotage. These leaks are causing risks to shipping and substantial environmental damage. We support the investigations underway to determine the origin of the damage," the alliance said in a statement.
The bloc added that any attack on critical NATO infrastructure will prompt an immediate response.
09:40 GMT 29.09.2022
EU Energy Ministers to Discuss Leaks at Nord Stream on Friday - Source
EU energy ministers will discuss the gas leak incident at the damaged Nord Stream pipelines at an extraordinary meeting on September 30, a source told reporters on Thursday. The source expressed the hope that the ministers will agree on the resolution of the issue tomorrow.