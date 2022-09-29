https://sputniknews.com/20220929/italy-to-send-ships-divers-to-ensure-security-of-mediterranean-pipelines-1101336426.html

Italy to Send Ships, Divers to Ensure Security of Mediterranean Pipelines

Italy to Send Ships, Divers to Ensure Security of Mediterranean Pipelines

ROME (Sputnik) - The Italian Defense Ministry will take additional measures to ensure security of its pipelines in the Mediterranean Sea following the... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-29T10:25+0000

2022-09-29T10:25+0000

2022-09-29T10:25+0000

nord stream leaks

europe

italy

nord stream pipeline

gas pipeline

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107888/81/1078888187_0:0:3097:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_2016e0c6d91e5f7f3b0fc83573d65c34.jpg

The group of Italy's naval force deployed in the strait was doubled on Wednesday, he said.Two ships with drones will also be dispatched to protect the areas where pipelines supplying energy to Italy are located, with divers supporting the efforts by checking the situation on the seabed, Dragone added.The measures were taken by the Italian military as a reaction to the explosions at Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea earlier in the week.On Monday, Nord Stream AG pipeline operator told Sputnik that a dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had detected undersea explosions, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected suggestions that Russia had blown up the pipelines as "absurd" and urged the EU to negotiate a solution with Moscow. The Russian prosecution declared the explosions an act of international terrorism.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe, italy, nord stream pipeline, gas pipeline