Kremlin: Nord Stream Terrorist Act Could Hardly Have Occurred Without State Involvement
On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that Russia is ready to consider applications from EU countries for a joint investigation... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International
Kremlin: Nord Stream Terrorist Act Could Hardly Have Occurred Without State Involvement
10:04 GMT 29.09.2022 (Updated: 10:14 GMT 29.09.2022)
On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that Russia is ready to consider applications from EU countries for a joint investigation into the Nord Stream incidents, if they are received.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated the Nord Stream incident looks like an act of state terrorism.