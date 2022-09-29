https://sputniknews.com/20220929/kremlin-nord-stream-terrorist-act-could-hardly-have-occurred-without-state-involvement-1101335568.html

Kremlin: Nord Stream Terrorist Act Could Hardly Have Occurred Without State Involvement

On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that Russia is ready to consider applications from EU countries for a joint investigation... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated the Nord Stream incident looks like an act of state terrorism.

