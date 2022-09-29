International
Breaking News: Nord Stream Terrorist Act Could Hardly Have Occurred Without State Involvement, Kremlin Says
- Sputnik International, 1920
Nord Stream Leaks
On September 26, the Nord Stream AG operator registered a rapid gas pressure drop on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, and Nord Stream 1 followed soon after. Sweden and Denmark said that they had detected underwater blasts in the area. The operator already called the damage to the system "unprecedented".
https://sputniknews.com/20220929/kremlin-nord-stream-terrorist-act-could-hardly-have-occurred-without-state-involvement-1101335568.html
Kremlin: Nord Stream Terrorist Act Could Hardly Have Occurred Without State Involvement
Kremlin: Nord Stream Terrorist Act Could Hardly Have Occurred Without State Involvement
On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that Russia is ready to consider applications from EU countries for a joint investigation... 29.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-29T10:04+0000
2022-09-29T10:14+0000
nord stream leaks
russia
nord stream
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1101335568.jpg?1664446484
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated the Nord Stream incident looks like an act of state terrorism.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, nord stream
russia, nord stream

Kremlin: Nord Stream Terrorist Act Could Hardly Have Occurred Without State Involvement

10:04 GMT 29.09.2022 (Updated: 10:14 GMT 29.09.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that Russia is ready to consider applications from EU countries for a joint investigation into the Nord Stream incidents, if they are received.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated the Nord Stream incident looks like an act of state terrorism.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала