Mysterious Drone Activity Spotted at Danish Gas Field in North Sea - TotalEnergies

20:04 GMT 29.09.2022
© AP Photo / Claus BonnerupDenmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk's oil rig in the North Sea named Halfdan (File)
MURMANSK (Sputnik) - Unauthorized drone activity was recorded near the Danish-owned oil and gas field in the North Sea, the French energy company TotalEnergies, which manages the field, said.
"We can confirm that unauthorized drone activity was observed at the Halfdan B oil and gas field located in the North Sea on September 28," TotalEnergies said in a statement, as quoted by the Danish Extrabladet newspaper.
The company contacted the Danish authorities, however it could not specify the number of drones, the newspaper reported.
According to the newspaper, earlier this week the Norwegian authorities drew attention to the appearance of mysterious drones around several Norwegian gas and oil fields in the North Sea.
In this picture provided by Swedish Coast Guard, the gas leak in the Baltic Sea from Nord Stream photographed from the Coast Guard's aircraft on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.09.2022
Nord Stream Leaks
Kremlin: Nord Stream Terrorist Act Could Hardly Have Occurred Without State Involvement
10:04 GMT
On Monday, Nord Stream AG pipeline operator told Sputnik that a dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later that day, the operator said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had detected undersea explosions, with the consensus being that the incident was a result of sabotage. The incidents are being investigated by the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, as well as the authorities of Sweden and Denmark.
