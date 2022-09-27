https://sputniknews.com/20220927/powerful-underwater-explosions-reportedly-registered-in-area-of-gas-leaks-from-nord-stream-1101281247.html

Powerful Underwater Explosions Reportedly Registered in Area of ​​Gas Leaks From Nord Stream

According to seismologists, two powerful explosions were recorded in the area of ​​gas pipelines on Monday.One explosion had a magnitude of 2.3 and was registered by dozens of monitoring stations in southern Sweden, he said."You can clearly see the waves bounce from the bottom to the surface," Lund said.On Monday, Nord Stream 2 AG reported a sharp pressure drop on one of the threads of Nord Stream 2, which was filled with technical gas after construction. The reasons are unknown, an investigation is underway, the company specified. Then, Nord Stream AG, the operator of Nord Stream, reported a decrease in pressure on both threads (it was stopped since the end of August, but was filled with gas). The reasons are also unknown yet.

