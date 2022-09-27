International
Powerful Underwater Explosions Reportedly Registered in Area of ​​Gas Leaks From Nord Stream
Powerful Underwater Explosions Reportedly Registered in Area of ​​Gas Leaks From Nord Stream
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Swedish National Seismic Network (SNSN) said on Tuesday that powerful underwater explosions had been registered in the area of ​​gas... 27.09.2022
According to seismologists, two powerful explosions were recorded in the area of ​​gas pipelines on Monday.One explosion had a magnitude of 2.3 and was registered by dozens of monitoring stations in southern Sweden, he said."You can clearly see the waves bounce from the bottom to the surface," Lund said.On Monday, Nord Stream 2 AG reported a sharp pressure drop on one of the threads of Nord Stream 2, which was filled with technical gas after construction. The reasons are unknown, an investigation is underway, the company specified. Then, Nord Stream AG, the operator of Nord Stream, reported a decrease in pressure on both threads (it was stopped since the end of August, but was filled with gas). The reasons are also unknown yet.
Powerful Underwater Explosions Reportedly Registered in Area of ​​Gas Leaks From Nord Stream

13:29 GMT 27.09.2022 (Updated: 14:17 GMT 27.09.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Swedish National Seismic Network (SNSN) said on Tuesday that powerful underwater explosions had been registered in the area of ​​gas leaks from the Nord Stream pipeline.
According to seismologists, two powerful explosions were recorded in the area of ​​gas pipelines on Monday.
"There are no doubts that these we explosions", SNSN Director Bjorn Lund told the SVT broadcaster, as quoted by SVT reporter Carl Fridh Kleberg.
One explosion had a magnitude of 2.3 and was registered by dozens of monitoring stations in southern Sweden, he said.
"You can clearly see the waves bounce from the bottom to the surface," Lund said.

On Monday, Nord Stream 2 AG reported a sharp pressure drop on one of the threads of Nord Stream 2, which was filled with technical gas after construction. The reasons are unknown, an investigation is underway, the company specified. Then, Nord Stream AG, the operator of Nord Stream, reported a decrease in pressure on both threads (it was stopped since the end of August, but was filled with gas). The reasons are also unknown yet.
