Destruction on Nord Stream Gas Pipelines Unprecedented, Operator Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The recent destruction registered simultaneously on three strings of the Nord Stream offshore gas pipelines is unprecedented, operator Nord... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

The Maritime Administration has also issued warnings for "aircraft with a safety altitude of 1,000 meters."It is currently impossible to estimate a time frame for repair works, the operator added.On Monday, Nord Stream AG told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The incident occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator also said that a pressure drop had been registered on both strings of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline."Tonight, dispatchers from the Nord Stream 1 control center recorded a pressure drop on both strings of the gas pipeline. The causes are being investigated," the company said.The work of Nord Stream has been suspended since the end of August due to problems with the repair of turbines caused by Western sanctions. However, the pipeline remained filled with gas.Meanwhile, the Swedish Maritime Administration does not have any information regarding the causes of leaks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the government body's representative told Sputnik on Tuesday.The Maritime Administration has also issued warnings for "aircraft with a safety altitude of 1,000 meters."

