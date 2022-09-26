International
LIVE: UN General Assembly Holds Sixth Day of Debating
Security Zone Established in Danish Waters Due to Emergency at Nord Stream 2, Operator Says
Earlier in the day, the operator told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The marine authorities of Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Russia were immediately notified of the emergency situation. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Security Zone Established in Danish Waters Due to Emergency at Nord Stream 2, Operator Says

15:13 GMT 26.09.2022
© Photo : Nord Stream 2 / Axel SchmidtThe Russian pipe-laying vessel Akademik Chersky is working on a section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in German waters.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Monday's incident on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm, with a five-nautical-mile security zone being established at the scene after the emergency, the gas pipeline operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, told Sputnik.

"In cooperation with coastal services, it has been discovered that the incident occurred in the Danish EEZ [exclusive economic zone] southeast of Bornholm. Coastal services have established a security zone with radius of five nautical miles," the operator said.

Earlier in the day, the operator told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The marine authorities of Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Russia were immediately notified of the emergency situation. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
