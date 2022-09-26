https://sputniknews.com/20220926/security-zone-established-in-danish-waters-due-to-emergency-at-nord-stream-2-operator-says-1101244330.html
Security Zone Established in Danish Waters Due to Emergency at Nord Stream 2, Operator Says
Security Zone Established in Danish Waters Due to Emergency at Nord Stream 2, Operator Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Monday's incident on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm, with a... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-26T15:13+0000
2022-09-26T15:13+0000
2022-09-26T15:13+0000
russia
nord stream 2
nord stream ag
denmark
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/16/1083685733_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c3378c95c730a9baad91cc6c28f49c64.jpg
Earlier in the day, the operator told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The marine authorities of Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Russia were immediately notified of the emergency situation. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/16/1083685733_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_034004fa4f4a412a5425962090e478a4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nord stream 2, nord stream ag, denmark
nord stream 2, nord stream ag, denmark
Security Zone Established in Danish Waters Due to Emergency at Nord Stream 2, Operator Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Monday's incident on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm, with a five-nautical-mile security zone being established at the scene after the emergency, the gas pipeline operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, told Sputnik.
"In cooperation with coastal services, it has been discovered that the incident occurred in the Danish EEZ [exclusive economic zone] southeast of Bornholm. Coastal services have established a security zone with radius of five nautical miles," the operator said.
Earlier in the day, the operator told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2
pipeline. The marine authorities of Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Russia were immediately notified of the emergency situation. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.