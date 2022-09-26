https://sputniknews.com/20220926/security-zone-established-in-danish-waters-due-to-emergency-at-nord-stream-2-operator-says-1101244330.html

Security Zone Established in Danish Waters Due to Emergency at Nord Stream 2, Operator Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Monday's incident on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm, with a... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, the operator told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid gas pressure drop on Line A of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The marine authorities of Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Russia were immediately notified of the emergency situation. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

