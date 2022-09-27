https://sputniknews.com/20220927/kremlin-nord-stream-situation-concerns-energy-security-of-whole-european-continent-1101266709.html

Kremlin: Nord Stream Situation Concerns Energy Security of Whole European Continent

Kremlin: Nord Stream Situation Concerns Energy Security of Whole European Continent

The pipeline's operations have been suspended since the end of summer due to problems with the repairing of turbines caused by western sanctions. However, it... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

nord stream pipeline

dmitry peskov

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the recent Nord Stream pipeline crisis, noting that the probe is ongoing and no cause can be discarded - including possible sabotage.On Monday, the pipeline's operator Nord Stream AG reported a rapid gas pressure drop within the system. Later, the company informed that the destruction is "unprecedented", adding that it is unclear how much time the repair works will take.Denmark established a five-nautical-mile security zone at the scene after the emergency.

