International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20220927/kremlin-nord-stream-situation-concerns-energy-security-of-whole-european-continent-1101266709.html
Kremlin: Nord Stream Situation Concerns Energy Security of Whole European Continent
Kremlin: Nord Stream Situation Concerns Energy Security of Whole European Continent
The pipeline's operations have been suspended since the end of summer due to problems with the repairing of turbines caused by western sanctions. However, it... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-27T09:34+0000
2022-09-27T09:56+0000
russia
russia
nord stream pipeline
dmitry peskov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102975/19/1029751908_0:72:3389:1978_1920x0_80_0_0_78d8e1d978c16ba83898432a8563d707.jpg
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the recent Nord Stream pipeline crisis, noting that the probe is ongoing and no cause can be discarded - including possible sabotage.On Monday, the pipeline's operator Nord Stream AG reported a rapid gas pressure drop within the system. Later, the company informed that the destruction is "unprecedented", adding that it is unclear how much time the repair works will take.Denmark established a five-nautical-mile security zone at the scene after the emergency.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102975/19/1029751908_328:0:3059:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_96913bc644179fb03fc2c36d570f51b0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, nord stream pipeline, dmitry peskov
russia, nord stream pipeline, dmitry peskov

Kremlin: Nord Stream Situation Concerns Energy Security of Whole European Continent

09:34 GMT 27.09.2022 (Updated: 09:56 GMT 27.09.2022)
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo / Go to the mediabankConstruction of Nord Stream pipeline
Construction of Nord Stream pipeline - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2022
© Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The pipeline's operations have been suspended since the end of summer due to problems with the repairing of turbines caused by western sanctions. However, it remained filled with gas.
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the recent Nord Stream pipeline crisis, noting that the probe is ongoing and no cause can be discarded - including possible sabotage.

"It is obvious that there is some kind of destruction of the pipeline, and what caused it? Before the results of the probe are in, we cannot rule out any option," he said when asked if sabotage may be behind the incident.

On Monday, the pipeline's operator Nord Stream AG reported a rapid gas pressure drop within the system. Later, the company informed that the destruction is "unprecedented", adding that it is unclear how much time the repair works will take.
Denmark established a five-nautical-mile security zone at the scene after the emergency.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала