Kremlin: Nord Stream Situation Concerns Energy Security of Whole European Continent
Kremlin: Nord Stream Situation Concerns Energy Security of Whole European Continent
The pipeline's operations have been suspended since the end of summer due to problems with the repairing of turbines caused by western sanctions. However, it remained filled with gas.
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the recent Nord Stream pipeline crisis, noting that the probe is ongoing and no cause can be discarded - including possible sabotage.On Monday, the pipeline's operator Nord Stream AG reported a rapid gas pressure drop within the system. Later, the company informed that the destruction is "unprecedented", adding that it is unclear how much time the repair works will take.Denmark established a five-nautical-mile security zone at the scene after the emergency.
The pipeline's operations have been suspended since the end of summer due to problems with the repairing of turbines caused by western sanctions. However, it remained filled with gas.
Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed the recent Nord Stream pipeline crisis, noting that the probe is ongoing and no cause can be discarded - including possible sabotage.
"It is obvious that there is some kind of destruction of the pipeline, and what caused it? Before the results of the probe are in, we cannot rule out any option," he said when asked if sabotage may be behind the incident.
On Monday, the pipeline's operator Nord Stream AG reported a rapid gas pressure drop within the system. Later, the company informed that the destruction is "unprecedented"
, adding that it is unclear how much time the repair works will take.
Denmark established a five-nautical-mile security zone
at the scene after the emergency.