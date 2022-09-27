https://sputniknews.com/20220927/eu-aware-of-emergencies-at-nord-stream-pipelines-assesses-implications-1101275583.html

EU Aware of Emergencies at Nord Stream Pipelines, Assesses Implications

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission has been informed about the three emergency situations at the Nord Stream gas pipelines and is assessing potential... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

On Monday, the pipelines' operator, Nord Stream AG, told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid drop of pressure on one of the segments of Nord Stream 2. The incident occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator said that the pressure drop had also been registered on both strings of Nord Stream 1.According to the spokesman, the commission is analyzing possible consequences of the incidents for the climate and maritime navigation in the region. Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was extremely concerned about the emergencies at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, calling for a prompt investigation and not ruling out the possibility of sabotage at the pipelines.

