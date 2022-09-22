https://sputniknews.com/20220922/judge-blocks-indianas-abortion-ban-over-possibility-state-constitution-protects-freedom-of-choice-1101103894.html

Judge Blocks Indiana’s Abortion Ban Over Possibility State Constitution Protects Freedom of Choice

Judge Blocks Indiana’s Abortion Ban Over Possibility State Constitution Protects Freedom of Choice

Special Judge Kelsey B. Hanlon, a judge of the Owen County Circuit Court in Indiana, issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday, blocking the state’s abortion ban that went into effect last week from being used.Judge Hanlon wrote that the Indiana Constitution can be read “as protecting bodily autonomy, including a qualified right by women not to carry a pregnancy to term.”The decision was made after a lawsuit was filed against the law by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Planned Parenthood of Indiana, and a group of clinics and abortion providers.The law took effect last week and bans essentially all abortions in the state, providing narrow exceptions for rape or incest, which critics blasted as a “death sentence” for people who can become pregnant. It is the first such ban passed since the US Supreme Court in June overturned Roe vs. Wade, a 1973 decision that created the right to an abortion nationwide."We are grateful that the court granted much needed relief for patients, clients, and providers but this fight is far from over. Indiana lawmakers have made it abundantly clear that this harm, this cruelty, is exactly the reality they had in mind when they passed SB 1,” the designation used for the bill while it was in the legislature.Rokita attracted special ire in July after he spread false information and threatened charges against an Indiana abortion provider after she helped a 10-year-old girl abort a pregnancy conceived when she was raped. The girl had traveled to Indiana from Ohio for the procedure because that state’s abortion ban is so severe it does not allow terminating a pregnancy, even if it’s caused by rape.In neighboring Michigan earlier this month, a state judge struck down that state’s abortion ban that dates to 1931, saying it violates the Michigan state constitution even if it doesn’t violate the US Constitution.In other states where Democrats hold political sway, lawmakers and governors have moved to solidify abortion access, including expanding coverage to compensate for so-called “refugees” coming there from states with abortion bans in order to receive the procedure. The Biden administration has also ordered the Department of Veterans Affairs to offer abortion and counseling services to pregnant veterans in all 50 states, including those where state law has banned the procedure.

