Michigan Judge Strikes Down State's 1931 Anti-Abortion Law

Michigan Judge Strikes Down State's 1931 Anti-Abortion Law

On Wednesday, Michigan Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher extended a temporary injunction against the law she had issued in May, making permanent her ban against prosecuting people who give or receive abortions.In the wake of Gleicher's temporary injunction, anti-abortion activists attempted to argue that the ban only applied to the Michigan Attorney General's Office and not to prosecutors in Michigan's 83 counties. However, Last month, Oakland Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham also blocked enforcement of the law, arguing that because a constitutional amendment on permitting abortion before the fetus reaches viability is set to appear on the ballot in the November 2022 elections, Michiganders will be able to decide the issue democratically. A lawsuit against the by the state's Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, also remains unsettled in court.Prosecutions under the 1931 law ended in 1973 when the US Supreme Court ruled in the Roe vs. Wade case that the right to an abortion was protected nationwide under the already-existing right to privacy. However, the new conservative majority on the high court overturned that decision in June 2022 in another case, Dobbs vs. Jackson, arguing that the court had exceeded its power in creating a right without historic foundation in the country's values.The Dobbs vs. Jackson decision allowed laws like Michigan's, which were never removed from the books, to be reactivated, as well as activating "trigger laws" that immediately banned abortions in several other states, having been passed years ago by conservatives anticipating the eventual demise of the Roe ruling.

