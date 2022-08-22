https://sputniknews.com/20220822/with-more-trigger-laws-activating-one-third-of-childbearing-age-women-have-lost-abortion-access-1099877649.html

With More US Trigger Laws Activating, One-Third of Childbearing-Age Women Have Lost Abortion Access

With More US Trigger Laws Activating, One-Third of Childbearing-Age Women Have Lost Abortion Access

Years ago, a host of conservative US states passed “trigger laws” that would take effect and immediately ban abortion there if the Supreme Court ever... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-22T23:15+0000

2022-08-22T23:15+0000

2022-08-22T23:15+0000

americas

us

abortion

ban

healthcare

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107613/28/1076132878_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3e2cce3cb715f76fce35ca853efe6d16.jpg

Without further action, three more US states will ban most or all abortions inside their borders on Thursday, joining another 11 that have already done so; five more have laws temporarily blocked by judges, which could be removed at any time. At that point, roughly one-third of all US women of childbearing age - between the ages of 16 and 44 - will not be able to legally terminate their pregnancy early.In Texas, a slew of anti-abortion laws have been passed in recent years, severely restricting abortion access even before the US Supreme Court handed down the Dobbs vs. Jackson decision in June. That ruling set in motion both the activation of a trigger law as well as the reactivation of a 1926 ban on abortion that had been shut down by the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe vs. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide and which the 2022 Dobbs decision overturned.In other states, judges have temporarily blocked their trigger laws or pre-Roe abortion bans from taking effect, although most have since been reversed and abortions are now banned there. In Michigan last week, the abortion ban dating to 1931 was blocked by a judge until after the November 2022 elections, when a constitutional amendment on permitting abortion before the fetus reaches viability is set to appear on the ballot.Aside from the roughly 26 states banning or severely restricting abortion, another 16 US states where Democratic governments prevail have taken steps to strengthen and protect access to abortions, including compensating for the influx of people traveling there from states with bans.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, abortion, ban, healthcare