Doctor Who Performed a 10-Year-Old Rape Victim's Abortion Faces Indiana Attorney General's Ire

Doctor Who Performed a 10-Year-Old Rape Victim’s Abortion Faces Indiana Attorney General's Ire

Indiana's Attorney General Todd Rokita is waging a war riddled with false claims against Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape... 15.07.2022

A 10-year-old was forced to leave her home state of Ohio and travel to Indiana to receive an abortion after she had been raped by 27 year-old Gerson Fuentes, who police said confessed to raping the child on at least two occasions.Ohio is one of nine states that make no exception for cases of rape or incest in their anti-abortion laws, even though Ohio reported in 2020 that 52 children under the age of 15 recieved abortions and 469 children aged 15 to 17 also had abortions in their state. The other eight states with the strictest anti-abortion laws include: Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Missouri, Texas, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita made false claims that Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who was responsible for the child’s medical procedure, failed to properly report the abortion. Documents obtained by a local news station show that Bernard did in fact file the report and also filed it within the correct time frame. Rokita publicly threatened to take away Bernard’s medical license and on Fox News referred to her as an “abortion activist acting as a doctor.”“She has not violated any law, including patient privacy laws, and she has not been disciplined by her employer. We are considering legal action against those who have smeared my client, including Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, and know that the facts will all come out in due time,” added Delaney.Dr. Bernard did not address the attorney general by name but did write a tweet regarding the procedure.Ohio Governor Mike DeWine called the child rape case a “tragedy” but refused to comment on the law he signed that denied her an abortion in her home state.However, Republican politicians claimed the story was a lie, until the rapist confessed to the crime on Wednesday. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who is endorsed by the Ohio Right to Life PAC, boldly claimed the story was fabricated.And then, after the rapist was arrested and charged, Yost issued a single statement saying, “We rejoice anytime a child rapist is taken off the streets," contradicting his initial statement.Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) wrote in a since deleted tweet of the child rape victim, “Another lie. Anyone surprised?”Fuentes has been charged with the rape, which is a first degree felony in the state of Ohio. He is being held on a $2 million bond at the Franklin County jail.President Joe Biden has denounced Republican-led state legislatures—following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the United States Supreme Court—and condemned the flurry of new abortion restrictions as “extreme.”“I can tell you that I don’t. I can’t think of anything that’s much more extreme,” said Biden last Friday about the Ohio victim who was denied an abortion in her state.In response to the Indiana Attorney General attacking Dr. Bernard, Fabiola Carrión, the director of reproductive and sexual health at the National Health Law Program, referred to it as an “intimidation tactic.”“Certainly, it’s an intimidation tactic. It’s currently legal in Indiana to offer abortions up to 22 weeks of pregnancy. And even if it wasn’t, this is a life-endangerment situation. A 10-year-old with a still-developing body isn’t capable of delivering a baby,” said Carrión.According to an analysis by the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, less than 1% of rapists will face a felony conviction, while 89% of rape victims will struggle with physical injury caused by the rape, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, and substance abuse.

