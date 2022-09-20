https://sputniknews.com/20220920/chinese-foreign-minister-nancy-pelosis-sneaky-taiwan-visit-undermined-sino-us-relations-1101017088.html
Chinese Foreign Minister: Nancy Pelosi's 'Sneaky' Taiwan Visit Undermined Sino-US Relations
Chinese Foreign Minister: Nancy Pelosi's 'Sneaky' Taiwan Visit Undermined Sino-US Relations
The US House speaker traveled to Taiwan, which Beijing considers a breakaway province, on August 2-3. China strongly objected to the visit. Her trip came as a... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-20T15:14+0000
2022-09-20T15:14+0000
2022-09-20T15:14+0000
world
asia & pacific
china
us
taiwan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/14/1101016921_0:0:601:338_1920x0_80_0_0_b929576964e5a8910a4ab453ec480fc3.png
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has stated during his meeting with ex-US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August dealt a severe blow to China-US relations.The top diplomat argued that the further deterioration of ties and the onset of a "new Cold War" would be disastrous not only for the parties involved but for other countries as well. The head of the Chinese ministry called on Washington to change its approach and engage in a "rational and pragmatic" policy toward Beijing to preserve bilateral relations.Sino-US relations suffered a major blow in August after Pelosi traveled to Taiwan on August 2. Her visit was prepared in secret but was leaked to the media almost a month prior to it taking place. The leak prompted Beijing to issue a stark warning of irreparable damage that such a trip could cause to bilateral relations. Pelosi and the White House ignored the warnings.China held large-scale military drills near Taiwan in the aftermath of Pelosi's visit, but her jet landed and left the island without incident.China Wants Peaceful Reunification of TaiwanAt the same time, Wang Yi assured that Beijing seeks to use every opportunity to resolve the issue of Taiwan, which China considers an inalienable part of its territory, peacefully. However, "rampant Taiwan independence activities" reduce the chances for a peaceful resolution, the diplomat said.The US has so far refrained from openly recognizing Taiwan but actively engaged with it in economic, security, and military spheres of late, namely selling a large shipment of weapons "for defense" despite objections from Beijing. China treats these actions as a violation of the One-China approach de-facto adopted by the US in the 1970s following three historic Sino-US communiques that launched their bilateral diplomatic relations.Wang Yi advised the US to return to adherence to the One-China principle and refrain from supporting "Taiwan independence", warning that Beijing is ready to act upon violations of its Anti-Secession Law.Ex-top US diplomat, Henry Kissinger, in turn argued that Washington and Beijing should seek dialogue rather than confrontation, and develop bilateral ties. He also recalled the importance of the Shanghai Communiqué that the US signed with China in 1972 and added that Washington should recognize the importance of the Taiwan issue for Beijing.
https://sputniknews.com/20220919/bidens-taiwan-defense-vows-how-us-using-salami-slicing-strategy-to-dilute-one-china-principle-1100977719.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/14/1101016921_32:0:555:392_1920x0_80_0_0_8db649a82b64d7732344db933d5b0bf2.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
asia & pacific, china, us, taiwan
asia & pacific, china, us, taiwan
Chinese Foreign Minister: Nancy Pelosi's 'Sneaky' Taiwan Visit Undermined Sino-US Relations
The US House speaker traveled to Taiwan, which Beijing considers a breakaway province, on August 2-3. China strongly objected to the visit. Her trip came as a part of US practice in recent years of greater engagement with the island, including weapon sales.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has stated during his meeting with ex-US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August dealt a severe blow to China-US relations.
"House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's sneaky visit to the Taiwan region, the US Senate's review of the Taiwan Policy Act of 2022, and remarks related to 'defending Taiwan', all of these have seriously challenged the three China-US joint communiqués, and gravely undermined the political foundation of China-US relations," Wang Yi said.
The top diplomat argued that the further deterioration of ties and the onset of a "new Cold War"
would be disastrous not only for the parties involved but for other countries as well. The head of the Chinese ministry called on Washington to change its approach and engage in a "rational and pragmatic" policy toward Beijing to preserve bilateral relations.
Sino-US relations suffered a major blow in August after Pelosi traveled to Taiwan on August 2. Her visit was prepared in secret but was leaked to the media almost a month prior to it taking place. The leak prompted Beijing to issue a stark warning of irreparable damage that such a trip could cause to bilateral relations. Pelosi and the White House ignored the warnings.
China held large-scale military drills near Taiwan in the aftermath of Pelosi's visit, but her jet landed and left the island without incident.
China Wants Peaceful Reunification of Taiwan
At the same time, Wang Yi assured that Beijing seeks to use every opportunity to resolve the issue of Taiwan, which China considers an inalienable part of its territory, peacefully. However, "rampant Taiwan independence activities"
reduce the chances for a peaceful resolution, the diplomat said.
The US has so far refrained from openly recognizing Taiwan but actively engaged with it in economic, security, and military spheres of late, namely selling a large shipment of weapons "for defense" despite objections from Beijing. China treats these actions as a violation of the One-China approach de-facto adopted by the US in the 1970s following three historic Sino-US communiques that launched their bilateral diplomatic relations.
Wang Yi advised the US to return to adherence to the One-China principle and refrain from supporting "Taiwan independence", warning that Beijing is ready to act upon violations of its Anti-Secession Law.
Ex-top US diplomat, Henry Kissinger, in turn argued that Washington and Beijing should seek dialogue rather than confrontation, and develop bilateral ties. He also recalled the importance of the Shanghai Communiqué that the US signed with China in 1972 and added that Washington should recognize the importance of the Taiwan issue for Beijing.