Chinese Foreign Minister: Nancy Pelosi's 'Sneaky' Taiwan Visit Undermined Sino-US Relations

Chinese Foreign Minister: Nancy Pelosi's 'Sneaky' Taiwan Visit Undermined Sino-US Relations

The US House speaker traveled to Taiwan, which Beijing considers a breakaway province, on August 2-3. China strongly objected to the visit. Her trip came as a... 20.09.2022, Sputnik International

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has stated during his meeting with ex-US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August dealt a severe blow to China-US relations.The top diplomat argued that the further deterioration of ties and the onset of a "new Cold War" would be disastrous not only for the parties involved but for other countries as well. The head of the Chinese ministry called on Washington to change its approach and engage in a "rational and pragmatic" policy toward Beijing to preserve bilateral relations.Sino-US relations suffered a major blow in August after Pelosi traveled to Taiwan on August 2. Her visit was prepared in secret but was leaked to the media almost a month prior to it taking place. The leak prompted Beijing to issue a stark warning of irreparable damage that such a trip could cause to bilateral relations. Pelosi and the White House ignored the warnings.China held large-scale military drills near Taiwan in the aftermath of Pelosi's visit, but her jet landed and left the island without incident.China Wants Peaceful Reunification of TaiwanAt the same time, Wang Yi assured that Beijing seeks to use every opportunity to resolve the issue of Taiwan, which China considers an inalienable part of its territory, peacefully. However, "rampant Taiwan independence activities" reduce the chances for a peaceful resolution, the diplomat said.The US has so far refrained from openly recognizing Taiwan but actively engaged with it in economic, security, and military spheres of late, namely selling a large shipment of weapons "for defense" despite objections from Beijing. China treats these actions as a violation of the One-China approach de-facto adopted by the US in the 1970s following three historic Sino-US communiques that launched their bilateral diplomatic relations.Wang Yi advised the US to return to adherence to the One-China principle and refrain from supporting "Taiwan independence", warning that Beijing is ready to act upon violations of its Anti-Secession Law.Ex-top US diplomat, Henry Kissinger, in turn argued that Washington and Beijing should seek dialogue rather than confrontation, and develop bilateral ties. He also recalled the importance of the Shanghai Communiqué that the US signed with China in 1972 and added that Washington should recognize the importance of the Taiwan issue for Beijing.

