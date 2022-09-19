https://sputniknews.com/20220919/china-warns-against-separating-taiwan-after-us-vows-to-protect-island-from-unprecedented-attack-1100953021.html

China Warns Against Separating Taiwan After US Vows to Protect Island From ‘Unprecedented Attack’

Beijing has lodged a protest with the US over recent remarks by President Joe Biden regarding Washington's assistance to Taiwan in the event of an attack on the island by mainland China, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters on Monday.Mao insisted that Biden's remarks grossly violate the One China principle and the three joint China-US communiques, as well as the US’ commitment not to support the independence of Taiwan.According to the spokeswoman, China has called on the US to understand the importance and sensitivity of the Taiwan issue, and not to underestimate Beijing's determination to the country’s sovereignty.She made it clear that Beijing is ready to do everything it can to implement Taiwan’s peaceful reunification with China.The remarks came after Biden pledged in an interview with CBS News that the US would defend Taiwan if China carries out “an unprecedented attack” on the island. POTUS added that he and Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping agree with the One China policy, but that Taiwan makes its “own judgment” about its independence, and the US is “not encouraging the island being independent”.When asked by CBS News to comment on Biden's remarks, the White House said that the US’ policy on Taiwan has not changed.Biden’s interview followed State Department spokesperson Ned Price saying last week that the Biden administration had deepened its partnership with Taiwan and is planning to continue supporting the island diplomatically, economically, and militarily amid ongoing tensions with Beijing.The already tense China-Taiwan relations deteriorated further in early August after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan despite protests from Beijing, which claimed that the trip had violated the One China principle, launching large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island in a retaliation move.The Beijing-Taipei tensions are exacerbated by the US repeatedly sending warships to the Taiwan Strait, with Beijing slamming such missions as provocations and portraying Washington as "the destroyer of peace and stability" in the Taiwan Strait and "a security risk creator in the region".Although the US does not enjoy formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, Washington maintains a representative office in Taipei, remaining the island's biggest supplier of military hardware.Beijing considers the island an integral part of the PRC, sticking to a policy of peaceful reunification under a "One China – Two Systems" model.

