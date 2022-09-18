https://sputniknews.com/20220918/civilian-drones-from-mainland-china-reportedly-trolling-taiwanese-military-1100921753.html

Civilian Drones From Mainland China Reportedly ‘Trolling’ Taiwanese Military

Civilian Drones From Mainland China Reportedly ‘Trolling’ Taiwanese Military

In early September, the Taiwanese military announced that an unidentified civilian drone crashed into the sea after it was shot down; it had purportedly... 18.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-18T10:51+0000

2022-09-18T10:51+0000

2022-09-18T10:51+0000

world

china

taiwan

military

drones

video

tensions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/88/1079038804_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6a51c9659ad44baec1455a7b4bbffeaa.jpg

Several videos have emerged on the Chinese social media platform Weibo showing what appear to be civilian-grade drones from mainland China trolling Taiwan's military, CNN has reported.The short clips show military installations and personnel stationed in the Taiwan-controlled Kinmen islands. They are accompanied by soundtracks ranging from ballads to dance music and plenty of emojis, according to CNN.The US broadcaster referred to the videos as “drones'-eye footage,” with one clip reportedly showing four Taiwanese servicemen respond to the intruding drone by throwing stones at the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which CNN claimed “zooms in so close you can make out the faces of individual soldiers.”While the Taiwanese military confirmed the drone incursions from Chinese soil, Beijing brushed off the claims as “no big deal.” When asked about civilian-grade UAVs flying over the Kinmen area, a China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, “Chinese drones flying over China's territory - what's there to be surprised at?"The remarks followed an unknown drone being shot down by the Taiwanese military earlier this month after the UAV entered the island’s airspace off the Chinese coast.Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang argued that the downing of the drone was “the most appropriate” thing to do after repeated warnings, adding, “They repeatedly ignored our warnings to leave and we had no choice but to exercise self-defense and shoot.”The developments come as tensions are running high between Beijing and Taipei after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August despite warnings from China to refrain from her trip.Beijing slammed Pelosi’s visit as provocative, arguing that it violates Chinese sovereignty, and launched large-scale drills in waters near the island as part of retaliatory measures.Taiwan is an autonomous, self-governing territory which Beijing perceives as an integral part of China. Washington continues to bolster relations with Taiwan, in particular, by delivering weapons and maintaining bilateral relations, which Beijing sees as a violation of China’s integrity.

https://sputniknews.com/20220829/taiwans-defense-ministry-says-china-sent-37-military-aircraft-8-vessels-to-taiwan-strait-1100129692.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220804/pelosis-taiwan-trip-how-china-could-wreak-vengeance-on-taipei--washington-1098124195.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

china, taiwan, military, drones, video, tensions