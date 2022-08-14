https://sputniknews.com/20220814/delegation-of-us-lawmakers-arrives-in-taiwan-days-after-nancy-pelosis-provocative-visit-1099578235.html

Delegation of US Lawmakers Arrives in Taiwan Days After Nancy Pelosi's Provocative Visit

Delegation of US Lawmakers Arrives in Taiwan Days After Nancy Pelosi's Provocative Visit

The US House speaker, formally the third most powerful politician in Washington, sparked a diplomatic feud with Beijing earlier this month by visiting Taipei... 14.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-14T11:47+0000

2022-08-14T11:47+0000

2022-08-14T12:18+0000

us-china tensions over taiwan

asia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0e/1099578382_18:0:1401:778_1920x0_80_0_0_5c90e5c45eed276bede10edcd2d7453d.png

A delegation of US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Sunday, led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey and representatives Alan Lowenthal, Don Beyer and Aumua Amata.The American Institute in Taiwan - the US's de facto embassy on the island, indicated that the trip was part of the lawmakers' broader trip to Asia, with Markey and his colleagues expected to discuss US-Taiwan ties, security, trade and investment, global supply chains, climate and other matters.Taiwan's TVBS News captured footage of the military plane carrying the lawmakers touching down, and indicated that the delegation will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen, Foreign Minister Joseph Woo and other senior officials.The lawmakers were carried by a United States Air Force Boeing C-40 Clipper, and traveled to Taiwan from an airport west of Tokyo, Japan, according to flight tracking services.China-US tensions soared late last month after media revealed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, third in line for the presidency if something were to happen to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, was planning to visit Taiwan as part of a regional tour.The People's Republic considers the island its sovereign territory, and as a territory destined for formal reunification with the mainland under the 'One Country - Two Systems' model presently applied to Hong Kong and Macau. China abhors any and all efforts by US officials to meet with Taiwanese officials, deeming them to be a violation of the One China Policy underpinning China-US relations -which require Washington to refrain from formally recognizing Taiwan.The United States pays formal lip service to respecting the One China Policy, but has violated it repeatedly in practice through formal demonstrations such as Pelosi's trip, efforts to include Taiwan at US-hosted diplomatic venues and forums, and the provision of billions of dollars in military hardware to Taipei, despite formal commitments made to China not to do so.

asia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia