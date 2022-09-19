International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220919/us-congressman-any-war-over-taiwan-would-be-protracted-conflict-1100982774.html
US Congressman: Any War Over Taiwan Would Be Protracted Conflict
US Congressman: Any War Over Taiwan Would Be Protracted Conflict
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Any potential war over Taiwan would be a protracted conflict and require both the United States and Taiwan have a large number of... 19.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-19T20:40+0000
2022-09-19T20:37+0000
world
asia-pacific
taiwan
china
chinese embassy in the us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083769624_0:151:2901:1782_1920x0_80_0_0_4f7deb81a771b64a9f8d4b59bb1b782f.jpg
"We have to assume that any war over Taiwan would be a protracted conflict which not only means American forces will go Winchester rapidly but Taiwan itself will need large stores of munitions pre-positioned and ready to replace losses ahead of time," Gallagher said during a Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments event. Now that the US is no longer a party to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), Washington is not precluded from massing the amount of firepower that would be required to deter or, if necessary, defeat a Chinese invasion of Taiwan and hence has an opportunity to "reestablish conventional deterrence in the Indo-Pacific in the critical theater," Gallagher added.Ground-launched missiles represent the best chance for the US to avoid a disastrous defeat in a Taiwan war over the coming decade, according to the Republican lawmaker.Gallagher’s comments on Taiwan come after President Joe Biden said during an interview with CBS News on Sunday that US forces would defend Taiwan if China attacked the island.The Chinese Embassy in Washington said in a statement to Sputnik on Monday that Beijing expresses strong dissatisfaction and opposition to Biden's continued statements that the US would defend Taiwan from Chinese forces.China Firmly Opposes Biden’s Repeated Claims That US Forces Would Defend Taiwan - EmbassyThe Chinese Embassy in Washington said in a statement to Sputnik on Monday that it expresses strong dissatisfaction and opposition to Biden's continued statements that the United States would defend Taiwan from Chinese forces.Matters concerning Taiwan are purely China’s internal affair that requires no foreign interference, Liu said.China has no room for compromise or concession regarding issues concerning its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Liu said.Beijing urges Washington to keep its commitments and abide by the One-China principle as well as the three Sino-US joint communiques that are the basis of bilateral relations, Liu said.Beijing also urges Washington to honor its commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence" as well as avoid sending any wrong signal to Taiwan’s separatist forces in order to avoid seriously undermining US-China relations and peace across the Taiwan Strait, Liu added.Biden said during the interview on Sunday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agree with the One China policy. However, Biden also said Taiwan forms its own opinion with respect to pursuing independence but the United States is not encouraging it to be independent.CBS News followed up on the interview and asked the White House about Biden's remarks regarding defending Taiwan. The White House replied by saying again that the United States' policy on Taiwan has not changed.On Friday, CNN correspondent Ana Cabrera reported citing CIA Deputy Director David Cohen, that Xi allegedly told the Chinese military he wants Beijing to have the capability to take control of Taiwan by 2027.
https://sputniknews.com/20220919/covid-19-taiwan--2024-election-key-takeaways-on-bidens-first-60-minutes-interview-as-president-1100939815.html
asia-pacific
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083769624_160:0:2739:1934_1920x0_80_0_0_3896dc5467e2d21ff30901138a0fcc8e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia-pacific, taiwan, china, chinese embassy in the us
asia-pacific, taiwan, china, chinese embassy in the us

US Congressman: Any War Over Taiwan Would Be Protracted Conflict

20:40 GMT 19.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / HANDOUTThis handout photograph taken and released on May 11, 2018 by Taiwan's Defence Ministry shows a Republic of China (Taiwan) Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft (L) flying alongside a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) H-6K bomber that reportedly flew over the Bashi Channel, south of Taiwan, and over the Miyako Strait, near Japan's Okinawa Island, in a drill
This handout photograph taken and released on May 11, 2018 by Taiwan's Defence Ministry shows a Republic of China (Taiwan) Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft (L) flying alongside a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) H-6K bomber that reportedly flew over the Bashi Channel, south of Taiwan, and over the Miyako Strait, near Japan's Okinawa Island, in a drill - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / HANDOUT
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Any potential war over Taiwan would be a protracted conflict and require both the United States and Taiwan have a large number of munitions prepositioned to win it, Rep. Mike Gallagher said on Monday.
"We have to assume that any war over Taiwan would be a protracted conflict which not only means American forces will go Winchester rapidly but Taiwan itself will need large stores of munitions pre-positioned and ready to replace losses ahead of time," Gallagher said during a Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments event.
"And, in my opinion, that only magnifies the need for a massive pre-war expansion in munitions productions [in the United States]."
Now that the US is no longer a party to the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), Washington is not precluded from massing the amount of firepower that would be required to deter or, if necessary, defeat a Chinese invasion of Taiwan and hence has an opportunity to "reestablish conventional deterrence in the Indo-Pacific in the critical theater," Gallagher added.
Ground-launched missiles represent the best chance for the US to avoid a disastrous defeat in a Taiwan war over the coming decade, according to the Republican lawmaker.
Gallagher’s comments on Taiwan come after President Joe Biden said during an interview with CBS News on Sunday that US forces would defend Taiwan if China attacked the island.
The Chinese Embassy in Washington said in a statement to Sputnik on Monday that Beijing expresses strong dissatisfaction and opposition to Biden's continued statements that the US would defend Taiwan from Chinese forces.

China Firmly Opposes Biden’s Repeated Claims That US Forces Would Defend Taiwan - Embassy

The Chinese Embassy in Washington said in a statement to Sputnik on Monday that it expresses strong dissatisfaction and opposition to Biden's continued statements that the United States would defend Taiwan from Chinese forces.
"China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the remarks by the US side. The US president has made such remarks several times and every time the administration would clarify that there is no change in its policy on Taiwan," Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu said.
Matters concerning Taiwan are purely China’s internal affair that requires no foreign interference, Liu said.
China has no room for compromise or concession regarding issues concerning its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Liu said.
Beijing urges Washington to keep its commitments and abide by the One-China principle as well as the three Sino-US joint communiques that are the basis of bilateral relations, Liu said.
Beijing also urges Washington to honor its commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence" as well as avoid sending any wrong signal to Taiwan’s separatist forces in order to avoid seriously undermining US-China relations and peace across the Taiwan Strait, Liu added.
President Joe Biden speaks at the Arnaud C. Marts Center on the campus of Wilkes University, Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2022
Americas
COVID-19, Taiwan & 2024 Election: Key Takeaways on Biden's First '60 Minutes' Interview as President
04:22 GMT
Biden said during the interview on Sunday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agree with the One China policy. However, Biden also said Taiwan forms its own opinion with respect to pursuing independence but the United States is not encouraging it to be independent.
CBS News followed up on the interview and asked the White House about Biden's remarks regarding defending Taiwan. The White House replied by saying again that the United States' policy on Taiwan has not changed.
On Friday, CNN correspondent Ana Cabrera reported citing CIA Deputy Director David Cohen, that Xi allegedly told the Chinese military he wants Beijing to have the capability to take control of Taiwan by 2027.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала