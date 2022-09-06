International
Breaking News: Liz Truss Becomes UK's New Prime Minister After Queen Elizabeth Asks Her to Form Government
https://sputniknews.com/20220906/liz-truss-becomes-uks-new-prime-minister-after-queen-elizabeth-asks-her-to-form-government-1100438072.html
Liz Truss Becomes UK's New Prime Minister After Queen Elizabeth Asks Her to Form Government
Liz Truss Becomes UK's New Prime Minister After Queen Elizabeth Asks Her to Form Government
Liz Truss has become the news British prime minister after Queen Elizabeth II formally asked her to form a government. 06.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-06T11:48+0000
2022-09-06T12:01+0000
uk
liz truss
boris johnson
queen elizabeth ii
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100438690_0:7:2052:1161_1920x0_80_0_0_e953949736f1ad400c53d603665d7172.jpg
Liz Truss has become the news British prime minister after Queen Elizabeth II formally asked her to form a government.Truss, the former foreign secretary, flew to Scotland on Tuesday for an audience with the queen at Balmoral Castle, one of the royal residences.Outgoing PM Boris Johnson, on a separate flight for security reasons, offered his resignation — announced in July — which the monarch accepted.The queen would normally meet prospective PMs at Buckingham Palace in London, but after her recent mobility issues it was decided that she should not return to the capital for the occasion.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100438690_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_514fb2d8081eb33bad568654948edd3d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, liz truss, boris johnson, queen elizabeth ii
uk, liz truss, boris johnson, queen elizabeth ii

Liz Truss Becomes UK's New Prime Minister After Queen Elizabeth Asks Her to Form Government

11:48 GMT 06.09.2022 (Updated: 12:01 GMT 06.09.2022)
© Jane BarlowQueen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland
Queen Elizabeth II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2022
© Jane Barlow
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
Liz Truss has become the news British prime minister after Queen Elizabeth II formally asked her to form a government.
Truss, the former foreign secretary, flew to Scotland on Tuesday for an audience with the queen at Balmoral Castle, one of the royal residences.
Outgoing PM Boris Johnson, on a separate flight for security reasons, offered his resignation — announced in July — which the monarch accepted.
The queen would normally meet prospective PMs at Buckingham Palace in London, but after her recent mobility issues it was decided that she should not return to the capital for the occasion.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала