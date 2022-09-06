https://sputniknews.com/20220906/boris-johnson-appears-to-hint-at-comeback-in-downing-street-farewell-speech-1100425357.html
Did Boris Johnson Hint at Comeback in Downing Street Farewell Speech?
Did Boris Johnson Hint at Comeback in Downing Street Farewell Speech?
Boris Johnson led the Conservatives to a landslide victory in the 2019 general election on the promise to "get Brexit done". But his policy agenda was derailed... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-06T10:32+0000
2022-09-06T10:32+0000
2022-09-06T10:39+0000
boris johnson
downing street
liz truss
britain
great britain
uk
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100425992_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5adb80a1507641b5447596c0023d71e7.jpg
Boris Johnson has hinted at returning to political leadership as he leaves office as British prime minister.A typically boisterous Johnson gave a farewell speech outside 10 Downing Street on Tuesday before flying to the royal residence at Balmoral castle for an audience with the queen, where his successor Liz Truss will be formally asked to form a new government.The departing compared himself to the ancient Roman senator Cincinnatus, who left office to return to his farm.But former Times editor and broadcaster Andrew Neil pointed out that Cincinnatus later came back to politics — leaving the implication that Johnson also planned to return to government."This is not the speech of a departing prime minister who necessarily thinks he’s going away forever," Neil tweeted. "And he’s enough of a classics scholar to know, in comparing himself with Cincinnatus leaving for his farm, that when the call came Cincinnatus returned to Rome."What else did Johnson say?Johnson stressed his government's previous achievements in his speech, including steering through Britain's withdrawal from the European union, the rapid roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine and sending arms to the Ukraine before and during Russia's operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify the Kiev regime.And he expressed his conviction that Truss would get the UK through the energy and inflation crisis prompted by Western sanctions on Russia, of which his government was a leading proponent.And in a final jibe at the opposition Scottish National Party, Johnson said the UK would was stronger than "who want to break it up" and they would "never, ever succeed".The outgoing PM said his government's projects had laid "great solid masonry" as the foundation for future prosperity, and pledged that he would support his successor Truss "every step of the way".
https://sputniknews.com/20220906/liz-truss-to-be-formally-appointed-pm-by-queen-before-unveiling-shock--awe-strategy-1100416971.html
downing street
britain
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/06/1100425992_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6d62e118ffc423f5c4c4488571a05bdb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
boris johnson, downing street, liz truss, britain, great britain, uk
boris johnson, downing street, liz truss, britain, great britain, uk
Did Boris Johnson Hint at Comeback in Downing Street Farewell Speech?
10:32 GMT 06.09.2022 (Updated: 10:39 GMT 06.09.2022)
Boris Johnson led the Conservatives to a landslide victory in the 2019 general election on the promise to "get Brexit done". But his policy agenda was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and he fell from grace after a string of scandals.
Boris Johnson has hinted at returning to political leadership as he leaves office as British prime minister.
A typically boisterous Johnson gave a farewell
speech outside 10 Downing Street on Tuesday before flying to the royal residence at Balmoral castle for an audience with the queen, where his successor Liz Truss
will be formally asked to form a new government.
The departing compared himself to the ancient Roman senator Cincinnatus, who left office to return to his farm.
"Like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plough and I will be offering this government nothing but the most fervent support," Johnson said.
But former Times editor and broadcaster Andrew Neil pointed out that Cincinnatus later came back to politics — leaving the implication that Johnson also planned to return to government.
"This is not the speech of a departing prime minister who necessarily thinks he’s going away forever," Neil tweeted
. "And he’s enough of a classics scholar to know, in comparing himself with Cincinnatus leaving for his farm, that when the call came Cincinnatus returned to Rome."
What else did Johnson say?
Johnson stressed his government's previous achievements in his speech, including steering through Britain's withdrawal from the European union, the rapid roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine and sending arms to the Ukraine
before and during Russia's operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify the Kiev regime.
And he expressed his conviction that Truss would get the UK through the energy and inflation crisis prompted by Western sanctions on Russia, of which his government was a leading proponent.
In a dig at his former cabinet colleagues and the backbench MPs who helped force his resignation in July, BoJo said: "The baton will be handed over in what has unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race — they changed the rules half-way through, but never mind that now."
And in a final jibe at the opposition Scottish National Party, Johnson said the UK would was stronger than "who want to break it up" and they would "never, ever succeed".
The outgoing PM said his government's projects had laid "great solid masonry" as the foundation for future prosperity, and pledged that he would support his successor Truss "every step of the way".