Did Boris Johnson Hint at Comeback in Downing Street Farewell Speech?

Did Boris Johnson Hint at Comeback in Downing Street Farewell Speech?

Boris Johnson led the Conservatives to a landslide victory in the 2019 general election on the promise to "get Brexit done". But his policy agenda was derailed... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

Boris Johnson has hinted at returning to political leadership as he leaves office as British prime minister.A typically boisterous Johnson gave a farewell speech outside 10 Downing Street on Tuesday before flying to the royal residence at Balmoral castle for an audience with the queen, where his successor Liz Truss will be formally asked to form a new government.The departing compared himself to the ancient Roman senator Cincinnatus, who left office to return to his farm.But former Times editor and broadcaster Andrew Neil pointed out that Cincinnatus later came back to politics — leaving the implication that Johnson also planned to return to government."This is not the speech of a departing prime minister who necessarily thinks he’s going away forever," Neil tweeted. "And he’s enough of a classics scholar to know, in comparing himself with Cincinnatus leaving for his farm, that when the call came Cincinnatus returned to Rome."What else did Johnson say?Johnson stressed his government's previous achievements in his speech, including steering through Britain's withdrawal from the European union, the rapid roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine and sending arms to the Ukraine before and during Russia's operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify the Kiev regime.And he expressed his conviction that Truss would get the UK through the energy and inflation crisis prompted by Western sanctions on Russia, of which his government was a leading proponent.And in a final jibe at the opposition Scottish National Party, Johnson said the UK would was stronger than "who want to break it up" and they would "never, ever succeed".The outgoing PM said his government's projects had laid "great solid masonry" as the foundation for future prosperity, and pledged that he would support his successor Truss "every step of the way".

downing street

britain

great britain

