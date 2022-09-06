https://sputniknews.com/20220906/liz-truss-to-be-formally-appointed-pm-by-queen-before-unveiling-shock--awe-strategy-1100416971.html

Liz Truss to Be Formally Appointed PM by Queen Before Unveiling ‘Shock & Awe’ Strategy

Liz Truss to Be Formally Appointed PM by Queen Before Unveiling ‘Shock & Awe’ Strategy

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was elected head of the country's Conservative Party on 5 September, securing 81,300 Tory votes and overtaking former Chancellor... 06.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-06T06:14+0000

2022-09-06T06:14+0000

2022-09-06T07:02+0000

world

uk

liz truss

boris johnson

cost of living

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/05/1100373216_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6bac3650a609ca1d845401e01420748b.jpg

Liz Truss - who on 5 September snatched a narrower-than-expected victory to become Conservative Party leader and the UK’s new prime minister from her rival in the race to No 10, Rishi Sunak - is under tremendous pressure to get to grips with the cost of living crisis. But on Day One of her premiership, Truss will be obliged to observe a few formalities first.Truss, who vowed to cheering Tory activists on Monday that “we will deliver, we will deliver, we will deliver”, is to be formally appointed prime minister at an event which usually takes place at Buckingham Palace, but this time will require her to fly to Scotland.After outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson gives his valedictory statement outside Downing Street, both he and his successor will fly to Aberdeen on separate planes for their meeting with the Queen.Buckingham Palace announced earlier that the 96-year-old monarch would remain at Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands, where she is on her annual summer holiday.After Johnson tenders his official resignation to the Queen, Truss will have her 30- minute audience with the sovereign where she will be appointed Britain's newest prime minister and asked to form an administration.Afterwards, Truss is expected to fly back to London to give her first address in her new role.The 47-year-old will then enter No 10 Downing Street. Inside the Cabinet Room, the new PM will receive security and intelligence briefings from civil servants, and the nuclear codes will be handed over to her. On the first day of a premiership, a UK prime minister is also expected to write a letter to the four commanders of the UK Trident submarines with instructions about how to retaliate should the country fall under a nuclear attack.The official duties of the day will also involve Truss receiving calls from international leaders congratulating her for having attained her new premiership role.Truss is then expected to begin a reshuffle of the cabinet, with announcements expected on Wednesday. Kwasi Kwarteng is reportedly set to become Chancellor; James Cleverly has been tipped for the post of Foreign Secretary; Jacob Rees-Mogg, Business Secretary; Therese Coffey, Health Secretary; and Suella Braverman, Home Secretary, filling the role recently vacated by Priti Patel, Sky News reported.'Energy Price Freeze'Truss is expected to lay out her government’s emergency package for dealing with the cost of living crunch as soon as Thursday.A "shock and awe" announcement can be expected, indicating a bigger relief package than anticipated, a senior Truss ally was cited by Sky News as saying.With the annual rate of inflation running at more than 10 percent, Truss is reportedly gearing up to launch her premiership with plans to freeze energy bills at the present price cap of £1,971 for the average household until at least the end of January, to avoid the cap being raised to an anticipated £3,549 in October by the regulator. The initial cost of the freeze - £40Bln - to the Treasury is expected to be covered by more government borrowing rather than a windfall tax on energy companies. This borrowing is expected to be paid back to the Treasury via a levy on customer bills covering a period between 10 and 20 years.However, if the freeze plan is extended beyond January to cover further rises in the energy price cap in the spring and summer of 2023, this level of borrowing is likely to at least double, according to UK media outlets.Truss has promised additional aid beyond the £37Bln cost of living support already announced by the government that gives the poorest households up to £1,200, with grants worth £400 reaching all homes.Truss’s much-touted tax cuts are expected to remain part of her plan to resuscitate the economy, although she has reportedly not altered her stance on direct support - which she once dubbed ‘handouts’ - as she prepares to take power.Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, who backed Sunak’s failed bid for No 10, was cited as saying Truss had only limited time to salvage Tory prospects for the next general election.

https://sputniknews.com/20220905/liz-truss-wins-tory-leadership-race-to-become-next-uk-prime-minister-1100385136.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220826/queen-to-appoint-new-uk-prime-minister-in-scotland-over-health-issues---reports-1100008797.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220904/uk-pm-hopeful-liz-truss-rejects-armageddon-scenario-for-crisis-plagued-britain-1100357827.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220906/not-so-warm-welcome-for-new-british-pm-truss-on-social-media-1100409845.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

uk, liz truss, boris johnson, cost of living