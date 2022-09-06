UK's Truss Will Not Include Ex-Rival Sunak in New Cabinet, Reports Say

https://sputniknews.com/20220906/uks-truss-will-not-include-ex-rival-sunak-in-new-cabinet-reports-say-1100427678.html
According to the media, Secretary of State for Education James Cleverly may be appointed as the new head of the Foreign Office, Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwborisarteng may be a contender for the post of the financial secretary, while Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is very likely to retain his post.Meanwhile, Sunak is not expected to be offered a seat in Truss’ cabinet, the Guardian reported.When asked if he would accept a ministerial job from the newly-elected prime minister, Sunak told BBC that "it is just not something I’m thinking about."Attorney General for England and Wales Suella Braverman is expected to be appointed as the new home secretary, according to the report.On Monday, Truss was elected the head of the country's Conservative Party and will become the new prime minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday. Truss is expected to approve the composition of the new cabinet the same day.On July 7, Boris Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as UK prime minister in 2019, announced his resignation.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who will become the country's prime minister, will not offer former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, her rival in the election race, a seat in the new cabinet, media reported on Tuesday.
According to the media, Secretary of State for Education James Cleverly may be appointed as the new head of the Foreign Office, Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwborisarteng may be a contender for the post of the financial secretary, while Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is very likely to retain his post.
Meanwhile, Sunak is not expected to be offered a seat in Truss’ cabinet, the Guardian reported.
When asked if he would accept a ministerial job from the newly-elected prime minister, Sunak told BBC that "it is just not something I’m thinking about."
Attorney General for England and Wales Suella Braverman is expected to be appointed as the new home secretary, according to the report.
On Monday, Truss was elected the head of the country's Conservative Party and will become the new prime minister of the United Kingdom
on Tuesday. Truss is expected to approve the composition of the new cabinet the same day.
On July 7, Boris Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as UK prime minister in 2019, announced his resignation.