International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220825/fourth-us-delegation-to-arrive-in-taiwan-on-thursday-night-state-media-1099997975.html
US Sen. Blackburn Lands in Taiwan for 3-Day Visit: Report
US Sen. Blackburn Lands in Taiwan for 3-Day Visit: Report
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn landed in Taiwan on Thursday for what is expected to be a three-day visit, according to a live... 25.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-25T16:26+0000
2022-08-25T16:27+0000
world
us
taiwan
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098028537_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7316d478763b31d3067a2eae98fc0772.jpg
Blackburn's visit comes on the heels of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit in early August that outraged Beijing and resulted in extensive military exercises around Taiwan.Earlier in the day the Central News Agency of Taiwan reported that the fourth US delegation in just one month will arrive in Taiwan on Thursday night despite China's strong opposition to any official foreign contacts with the island.According to the report, the delegation of US congressmen aboard a military aircraft is expected to land at Taipei Songshan Airport on Thursday night. On Friday, the delegation will meet with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen and other senior officials.The Taiwanese state nes agency has not provided information on the composition of the delegation.The media also quoted the island's ministry of foreign affairs as saying that "the ministry will inform about the arrival of visitors to Taiwan, if any, in a timely manner."China has repeatedly opposed visits of senior US officials to the island, as it considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes any direct official foreign contacts with Taipei. The visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island in early August triggered a new round of tensions in the Taiwan Strait and a wave of Chinese sanctions against Taiwan. Moreover, Beijing launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island, which included live-fire drills and military aircraft overflights close to Taiwan's airspace.Pelosi's visit was followed by another US delegation led by US Senator Edward J. Markey on August 14 and the visit of Eric Holcomb, the governor of the US state of Indiana, on August 21, triggering yet another wave of China's military maneuvers near the island.
https://sputniknews.com/20220825/us-pushing-world-toward-edge-of-war-with-reckless-moves-in-ukraine-and-taiwan-ex-lawmaker-says-1099970872.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220301/china-accuses-us-taiwan-delegation-of-undermining-peace-stability-says-support-efforts-in-vain-1093496294.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098028537_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7adfd5937351811475662d50c58bcb85.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, taiwan, china
us, taiwan, china

US Sen. Blackburn Lands in Taiwan for 3-Day Visit: Report

16:26 GMT 25.08.2022 (Updated: 16:27 GMT 25.08.2022)
© AFP 2022 / SAM YEHThis general view shows the 508-metre (1,667-ft.) tall Taipei 101 commercial building (C) in Taipei on July 16, 2021
This general view shows the 508-metre (1,667-ft.) tall Taipei 101 commercial building (C) in Taipei on July 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAM YEH
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn landed in Taiwan on Thursday for what is expected to be a three-day visit, according to a live broadcast.
Blackburn's visit comes on the heels of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit in early August that outraged Beijing and resulted in extensive military exercises around Taiwan.
Earlier in the day the Central News Agency of Taiwan reported that the fourth US delegation in just one month will arrive in Taiwan on Thursday night despite China's strong opposition to any official foreign contacts with the island.
According to the report, the delegation of US congressmen aboard a military aircraft is expected to land at Taipei Songshan Airport on Thursday night. On Friday, the delegation will meet with Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen and other senior officials.
The Taiwanese state nes agency has not provided information on the composition of the delegation.
Delegation of US lawmakers arrives in Taiwan just 12 days after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's provocative visit. August 14, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2022
US Pushing World Toward Edge of War With Reckless Moves in Ukraine and Taiwan, Ex-Lawmaker Says
07:48 GMT
The media also quoted the island's ministry of foreign affairs as saying that "the ministry will inform about the arrival of visitors to Taiwan, if any, in a timely manner."
China has repeatedly opposed visits of senior US officials to the island, as it considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes any direct official foreign contacts with Taipei. The visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island in early August triggered a new round of tensions in the Taiwan Strait and a wave of Chinese sanctions against Taiwan. Moreover, Beijing launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island, which included live-fire drills and military aircraft overflights close to Taiwan's airspace.
Mike Mullen, former chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff greets Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu as he and other members of the U.S. delegation arrive at Taipei Songshan airport in Taipei, Taiwan March 1, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.03.2022
China Accuses US Taiwan Delegation of Undermining ‘Peace, Stability’, Says Support Efforts 'In Vain'
1 March, 18:34 GMT
Pelosi's visit was followed by another US delegation led by US Senator Edward J. Markey on August 14 and the visit of Eric Holcomb, the governor of the US state of Indiana, on August 21, triggering yet another wave of China's military maneuvers near the island.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала