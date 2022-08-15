International
China to Hold War Games Off Guangdong Province Following US Delegation's Visit to Taiwan
China to Hold War Games Off Guangdong Province Following US Delegation’s Visit to Taiwan
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China’s maritime safety authority in southeastern Guandong province said Monday that military drills were scheduled for August 16 off its... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International
"A military exercise will be staged in five areas of the South China Sea from 12:00 [4:00 GMT] until 18:00 [10:00 GMT] on August 16," the announcement read.The drills will take place near the coastal city of Shanwei two days after another group of US lawmakers landed in Taiwan in what the Chinese Foreign Ministry called a violation of the One-China policy.China held a series of exercises and fired missiles into the waters near Taiwan after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island, claimed by Beijing, on August 2.China has criticized Americans for associating themselves with "separatists" in Taiwan and promised to take "resolute and strong measures" to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
16:25 GMT 15.08.2022
In this Friday, July 8, 2016, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese missile frigate Yuncheng launches an anti-ship missile during a military exercise in the waters near south China's Hainan Island and Paracel Islands. China is holding another round of military drills in the South China Sea amid an uptick in such activity in the area highlighting growing tensions
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China’s maritime safety authority in southeastern Guandong province said Monday that military drills were scheduled for August 16 off its coast in the South China Sea.
"A military exercise will be staged in five areas of the South China Sea from 12:00 [4:00 GMT] until 18:00 [10:00 GMT] on August 16," the announcement read.
The drills will take place near the coastal city of Shanwei two days after another group of US lawmakers landed in Taiwan in what the Chinese Foreign Ministry called a violation of the One-China policy.
China held a series of exercises and fired missiles into the waters near Taiwan after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island, claimed by Beijing, on August 2.
China has criticized Americans for associating themselves with "separatists" in Taiwan and promised to take "resolute and strong measures" to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
