https://sputniknews.com/20220815/china-to-hold-war-games-off-guangdong-province-following-us-delegations-visit-to-taiwan-1099625078.html

China to Hold War Games Off Guangdong Province Following US Delegation’s Visit to Taiwan

China to Hold War Games Off Guangdong Province Following US Delegation’s Visit to Taiwan

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China’s maritime safety authority in southeastern Guandong province said Monday that military drills were scheduled for August 16 off its... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-15T16:25+0000

2022-08-15T16:25+0000

2022-08-15T16:25+0000

world

china

taiwan

military drills

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0d/1082614800_0:40:3499:2008_1920x0_80_0_0_071c341282094bcc5e549bb9bc8a78d0.jpg

"A military exercise will be staged in five areas of the South China Sea from 12:00 [4:00 GMT] until 18:00 [10:00 GMT] on August 16," the announcement read.The drills will take place near the coastal city of Shanwei two days after another group of US lawmakers landed in Taiwan in what the Chinese Foreign Ministry called a violation of the One-China policy.China held a series of exercises and fired missiles into the waters near Taiwan after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island, claimed by Beijing, on August 2.China has criticized Americans for associating themselves with "separatists" in Taiwan and promised to take "resolute and strong measures" to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

https://sputniknews.com/20220815/us-congressmens-visit-to-taiwan-violates-prcs-sovereignty-territorial-integrity-chinese-mod-says-1099599131.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

china, taiwan, military drills