China to Hold War Games Off Guangdong Province Following US Delegation’s Visit to Taiwan
"A military exercise will be staged in five areas of the South China Sea from 12:00 [4:00 GMT] until 18:00 [10:00 GMT] on August 16," the announcement read.The drills will take place near the coastal city of Shanwei two days after another group of US lawmakers landed in Taiwan in what the Chinese Foreign Ministry called a violation of the One-China policy.China held a series of exercises and fired missiles into the waters near Taiwan after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island, claimed by Beijing, on August 2.China has criticized Americans for associating themselves with "separatists" in Taiwan and promised to take "resolute and strong measures" to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
China to Hold War Games Off Guangdong Province Following US Delegation’s Visit to Taiwan
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China’s maritime safety authority in southeastern Guandong province said Monday that military drills were scheduled for August 16 off its coast in the South China Sea.
"A military exercise will be staged in five areas of the South China Sea from 12:00 [4:00 GMT] until 18:00 [10:00 GMT] on August 16," the announcement read.
The drills will take place near the coastal city of Shanwei two days after another group of US lawmakers landed in Taiwan
in what the Chinese Foreign Ministry called a violation of the One-China policy.
China held a series of exercises and fired missiles into the waters near Taiwan after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island, claimed by Beijing, on August 2.
China has criticized Americans for associating themselves with "separatists" in Taiwan and promised to take "resolute and strong measures" to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity.