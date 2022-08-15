https://sputniknews.com/20220815/chinese-ambassador-to-un-world-sees-clearly-who-provoking-who-on-taiwan-1099621192.html
Chinese Ambassador to UN: World Sees Clearly Who Provoking Who on Taiwan
The statement comes amid a recent flare-up between the US and China over visits of high-ranking US officials to Taiwan, which Beijing regards as an inseparable... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International
The world sees clearly who is provoking who on Taiwan, and China will continue to defend its sovereignty, the Chinese ambassador to the United Nations said.
The statement comes amid a recent flare-up between the US and China over visits of high-ranking US officials to Taiwan, which Beijing regards as an inseparable part of China.
