https://sputniknews.com/20220815/chinese-ambassador-to-un-world-sees-clearly-who-provoking-who-on-taiwan-1099621192.html

Chinese Ambassador to UN: World Sees Clearly Who Provoking Who on Taiwan

Chinese Ambassador to UN: World Sees Clearly Who Provoking Who on Taiwan

The statement comes amid a recent flare-up between the US and China over visits of high-ranking US officials to Taiwan, which Beijing regards as an inseparable... 15.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-15T14:09+0000

2022-08-15T14:09+0000

2022-08-15T14:15+0000

us-china tensions over taiwan

china

taiwan

un

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1099621192.jpg?1660572917

The world sees clearly who is provoking who on Taiwan, and China will continue to defend its sovereignty, the Chinese ambassador to the United Nations said.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

china, taiwan, un