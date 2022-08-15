International
BREAKING: Chinese Ambassador to UN: World Sees Clearly Who Provoking Who on Taiwan
US-China Tensions Over Taiwan
Tensions between China and the US have escalated following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in early August. China views Taiwan as part of its territory and says any country's interaction with Taipei is interference in China's internal affairs.
The world sees clearly who is provoking who on Taiwan, and China will continue to defend its sovereignty, the Chinese ambassador to the United Nations said.
Chinese Ambassador to UN: World Sees Clearly Who Provoking Who on Taiwan

14:09 GMT 15.08.2022 (Updated: 14:15 GMT 15.08.2022)
