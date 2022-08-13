https://sputniknews.com/20220813/us-believes-china-overreacted-to-pelosis-taiwan-visit-official-says-1099529700.html

US Believes China 'Overreacted' to Pelosi's Taiwan Visit, Official Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States believes that China "overreacted" to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan and sees its actions as provocative... 13.08.2022, Sputnik International

"Last week the PRC used the visit of the US Speaker of the House, a visit that is consistent with our One China policy. And it's not unprecedented as a pretext to launch an intensified pressure campaign against Taiwan and to try to change the status quo, jeopardizing peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region. China has overreacted and its actions continue to be provocative, destabilizing and unprecedented," Campbell told a briefing.Campbell went on to say that Washington has called on China to reopen closed communication channels amid tensions over Taiwan.Meanwhile, the official indicated that the US is developing an "ambitious roadmap" for trade negotiations with Taiwan that will be announced in the coming days.Campbell also said the United States will continue to deepen its ties with Taiwan, consistent with the one-China policy, including continuing to advance economic and trade relations.He also emphasized that more US navy ships will transit through the Taiwan Strait in the upcoming weeks.Campbell added that the United States will continue to fly, sail and operate where international law allows it, consistent with its long-standing commitment to freedom of navigation.Apart from that, Campbell confirmed that President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping recently spoke on the phone about the possibility of meeting in November in Southeast Asia."I can confirm that the two leaders when they spoke last discussed a possible face-to-face meeting during their recent call and agreed to have their teams follow up to sort out the specifics," Campbell said. "We don't have anything further in terms of details on time or location."On Thursday, China maintained its threat to use force, according to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, despite the fact that Beijing's largest-ever military exercises around the island in response to Pelosi's visit last week appeared to be winding down.

