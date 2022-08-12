https://sputniknews.com/20220812/us-may-use-instability-around-taiwan-and-escalate-crisis-chinese-foreign-minister-says-1099499360.html
US May Use Instability Around Taiwan and Escalate Crisis, Chinese Foreign Minister Says
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is vigilant as the United States may use the instability around Taiwan and further escalate the crisis, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.
"The situation in the Taiwan Strait is still strained and we will be vigilant as the United States may use the situation by planning to boost military presence and trying to escalate the crisis," Wang told Chinese media.
Last week, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei while on an Asia tour despite warnings from China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes any direct official foreign contacts with the island.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China will leave no room for the pro-Taiwanese independence forces as the reunification of Taiwan with China is historically inevitable and all attempts to use Taiwan to contain China are doomed to failure.
China organized large-scale military drills
deploying missiles, aircraft, and warships in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan last week. The exercises started on August 4 in six water areas around the island and were supposed to end on August 7.