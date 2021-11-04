China Warns Europe Against 'Sending Wrong Signals' in Wake of EU Diplomats' Trip to Taiwan

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the EU "should not be sending wrong signals to separatist forces in Taiwan" and warned that Europe "should correct its mistake".During the trip to Taiwan, Raphael Glucksmann, a French member of the European Parliament, who is in charge of the delegation, stated that the the visit "should be considered as an important first step".The MEPs expressed their intention to boost EU-Taiwan ties - despite Taipei not having formal diplomatic ties with any European nations except Vatican City.
China expressed concerns after a delegation from the European Parliament came to the island to hold meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang, and other high-ranking officials.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the EU "should not be sending wrong signals to separatist forces in Taiwan" and warned that Europe "should correct its mistake".
During the trip to Taiwan, Raphael Glucksmann, a French member of the European Parliament, who is in charge of the delegation, stated that the the visit "should be considered as an important first step".
"We came here with a very simple, very clear message: You are not alone. Europe is standing with you", he added.
The MEPs expressed their intention to boost EU-Taiwan ties - despite Taipei not having formal diplomatic ties with any European nations except Vatican City.