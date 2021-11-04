https://sputniknews.com/20211104/europe-should-not-send-wrong-signals-over-taiwan-beijing-says-1090467332.html

China Warns Europe Against 'Sending Wrong Signals' in Wake of EU Diplomats' Trip to Taiwan

China Warns Europe Against 'Sending Wrong Signals' in Wake of EU Diplomats' Trip to Taiwan

China expressed concerns after a delegation from the European Parliament came to the island to hold meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Prime... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-04T07:42+0000

2021-11-04T07:42+0000

2021-11-04T08:00+0000

asia & pacific

china

taiwan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the EU "should not be sending wrong signals to separatist forces in Taiwan" and warned that Europe "should correct its mistake".During the trip to Taiwan, Raphael Glucksmann, a French member of the European Parliament, who is in charge of the delegation, stated that the the visit "should be considered as an important first step".The MEPs expressed their intention to boost EU-Taiwan ties - despite Taipei not having formal diplomatic ties with any European nations except Vatican City.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

asia & pacific, china, taiwan