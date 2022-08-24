https://sputniknews.com/20220824/biden-orders-precision-airstrikes-targeting-iran-backed-groups-in-syria-after-attack-on-us-base-1099926473.html

Biden Orders ‘Precision’ Airstrikes Against Iran-Backed Groups in Syria After US Base Is Attacked

A number of rockets landed on 15 August near the Green Village base in north-eastern Syria where US troops are housed, but they did not cause any injuries... 24.08.2022, Sputnik International

President Joe Biden ordered the military to carry out airstrikes aimed at Iranian-backed groups in Deir ez-Zor, Syria on Tuesday, US Central Command said in a statement cited by CNN.The airstrikes targeted "infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," CENTCOM spokesman, Col. Joe Buccino, said.That attack "did not result in damage or injuries,” the statement added.Biden, according to the statement, "gave the direction for these strikes pursuant to his Article II authority to protect and defend US personnel by disrupting or deterring attacks by Iran-backed groups."The US airstrikes came in retaliation for an attack on the Green Village base near the Iraqi border on August 15. Several rockets struck near the military base in northeastern Syria housing US troops without causing any injuries, according to a statement from Maj. Gen. John Brennan, the commander of Combined Joint Task Force -- Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), the US-led operation against ISIS.Several rockets had failed to launch amid the attack on the base that holds a "small number" of coalition forces, including American service members, one official was cited as saying.Multiple drones had also been repelled by US-led coalition forces near their At-Tanf base in Syria on the same day, according to a press release from the coalition.The attempted attack resulted in "zero casualties or reported damage," stated the release from Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve.Earlier in the year, in January, the US military carried out strikes in Syria after indirect fire was assessed as having posed "an imminent threat" to troops near Green Village.The US continues to maintain approximately 900 troops in Syria illegally, controlling territories in northern and northeastern Syria in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Al-Hasakah and Raqqa, where Syria's largest oil and gas deposits are located.Stationed without any legal claim, such as an invitation from the government in Damascus or a mandate from the UN Security Council, the Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve positions itself as a global coalition to defeat what remains of the Daesh* caliphate in Iraq and Syria.The force is overseeing the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia. Together with the SDF, the US is wielding control over Syria’s oil-rich eastern provinces.Damascus has repeatedly accused the US of plundering its resources, as evidenced by large convoys of American forces transporting Syrian crude out of the country.On August 21 the US military illegally transported 137 tanker trucks with oil from Syria to Iraq, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing sources.Oil was transported in two convoys, consisting of 122 and 15 tanker trucks, and used the Mahmoudiya illegal border crossing to get to Iraq, SANA stated.The United States is also training fighters of the Syrian opposition and the Daesh terrorist group to conduct terrorist attacks in Damascus-controlled territory, Igor Kostyukov, the head of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), told the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security earlier this month. The Russian official accused the United States of creating a threat of turning Syria into arena of conflict between Israel and Iran.Damascus has repeatedly denounced the presence of US troops on its territory an ‘occupation’ and ‘state piracy’ for the purpose of oil heist.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.

