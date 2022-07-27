https://sputniknews.com/20220727/us-military-base-in-northeastern-syria-comes-under-fire-reports-say-1097855908.html
US Military Base in Northeastern Syria Comes Under Fire, Reports Say
US Military Base in Northeastern Syria Comes Under Fire, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A US base in al-Hasakah province in northeastern Syria has been shelled, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Wednesday, citing local... 27.07.2022, Sputnik International
Unidentified persons have fired several rocket shells at the US base in the city of al-Shadadi in southern al-Hasakah. One of the shells has fallen inside the base, while the others have crashed in the vicinity, the sources told SANA.The sources added that residents of al-Shadadi and neighboring areas heard the sounds of heavy explosions.US armed forces are controlling territories in northern and northeastern Syria in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, al-Hasakah and Raqqa, where Syria's largest oil and gas deposits are located. Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of the US military on its territory an occupation and state piracy for the purpose of blatant oil heist.
