US-Led Coalition Reports Attempted Rocket Attack on Military Base in Northeastern Syria

12:56 GMT 16.08.2022 (Updated: 12:58 GMT 16.08.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US-led coalition in Syria reported on Tuesday an attempted rocket attack on a US military base in the northeastern part of the country.
"According to Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve [CJTF-OIR] officials, multiple rounds of indirect fire landed in the vicinity of Green Village in northeastern Syria shortly after 9 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022, in the latest attempted attack on Coalition forces and our partners," the coalition said in a statement.
The rockets endangered the civilian population in the area and its infrastructure, the coalition said. Several rockets failed to launch and were recovered by the coalition and the Syrian Democratic Forces.
CJTF-OIR commander Maj. Gen. John Brennan said that the incident did not result in any casualties or damage.