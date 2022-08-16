https://sputniknews.com/20220816/us-led-coalition-reports-attempted-rocket-attack-on-military-base-in-northeastern-syria-1099655343.html

US-Led Coalition Reports Attempted Rocket Attack on Military Base in Northeastern Syria

US-Led Coalition Reports Attempted Rocket Attack on Military Base in Northeastern Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US-led coalition in Syria reported on Tuesday an attempted rocket attack on a US military base in the northeastern part of the... 16.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-16T12:56+0000

2022-08-16T12:56+0000

2022-08-16T12:58+0000

military

middle east

syria

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083358189_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_18d9998109f71a1fad42a12c7789831f.jpg

"According to Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve [CJTF-OIR] officials, multiple rounds of indirect fire landed in the vicinity of Green Village in northeastern Syria shortly after 9 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022, in the latest attempted attack on Coalition forces and our partners," the coalition said in a statement.The rockets endangered the civilian population in the area and its infrastructure, the coalition said. Several rockets failed to launch and were recovered by the coalition and the Syrian Democratic Forces.CJTF-OIR commander Maj. Gen. John Brennan said that the incident did not result in any casualties or damage.

https://sputniknews.com/20220418/syria-sends-letter-to-un-about-us-led-coalitions-war-crimes-in-raqqa-in-2017-1094868671.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, syria, us