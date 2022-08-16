International
US-Led Coalition Reports Attempted Rocket Attack on Military Base in Northeastern Syria
US-Led Coalition Reports Attempted Rocket Attack on Military Base in Northeastern Syria
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US-led coalition in Syria reported on Tuesday an attempted rocket attack on a US military base in the northeastern part of the... 16.08.2022
"According to Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve [CJTF-OIR] officials, multiple rounds of indirect fire landed in the vicinity of Green Village in northeastern Syria shortly after 9 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022, in the latest attempted attack on Coalition forces and our partners," the coalition said in a statement.The rockets endangered the civilian population in the area and its infrastructure, the coalition said. Several rockets failed to launch and were recovered by the coalition and the Syrian Democratic Forces.CJTF-OIR commander Maj. Gen. John Brennan said that the incident did not result in any casualties or damage.
US-Led Coalition Reports Attempted Rocket Attack on Military Base in Northeastern Syria

12:56 GMT 16.08.2022 (Updated: 12:58 GMT 16.08.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US-led coalition in Syria reported on Tuesday an attempted rocket attack on a US military base in the northeastern part of the country.
"According to Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve [CJTF-OIR] officials, multiple rounds of indirect fire landed in the vicinity of Green Village in northeastern Syria shortly after 9 p.m. Aug. 15, 2022, in the latest attempted attack on Coalition forces and our partners," the coalition said in a statement.
The rockets endangered the civilian population in the area and its infrastructure, the coalition said. Several rockets failed to launch and were recovered by the coalition and the Syrian Democratic Forces.
(File) This Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 frame grab made from drone video shows damaged buildings in Raqqa, Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2022
Syria Sends Letter to UN About US-Led Coalition's War Crimes in Raqqa in 2017
18 April, 18:28 GMT
CJTF-OIR commander Maj. Gen. John Brennan said that the incident did not result in any casualties or damage.
