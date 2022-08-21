International
US Troops Reportedly Smuggle 137 Tanker Trucks With Oil From Syria to Iraq
US Troops Reportedly Smuggle 137 Tanker Trucks With Oil From Syria to Iraq
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US military has illegally transported 137 tanker trucks with oil from Syria to Iraq on Sunday morning, Syrian state news agency SANA... 21.08.2022, Sputnik International
US troops transported the oil in two convoys, consisting of 122 and 15 tanker trucks, and used the Mahmoudiya illegal border crossing to get to Iraq, SANA reported, citing local sources.Earlier this week, media reported that the United States has transported almost 400 tanker trucks with Syrian oil.US armed forces are illegally controlling territories in northern and northeastern Syria in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Al-Hasakah and Raqqa, where Syria's largest oil and gas deposits are located. Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of US troops on its territory an occupation and state piracy for the purpose of oil heist.
US Troops Reportedly Smuggle 137 Tanker Trucks With Oil From Syria to Iraq

11:47 GMT 21.08.2022
This April 4, 2018 photo shows a convoy of oil trucks passinf a Kurdish police (Assayesh) checkpoint, as they moving fuel produced in Kurdish-held areas in the east to other areas controlled by the same U.S-backed group to the west, on a highway in Hassakeh province, Syria.
This April 4, 2018 photo shows a convoy of oil trucks passinf a Kurdish police (Assayesh) checkpoint, as they moving fuel produced in Kurdish-held areas in the east to other areas controlled by the same U.S-backed group to the west, on a highway in Hassakeh province, Syria. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2022
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US military has illegally transported 137 tanker trucks with oil from Syria to Iraq on Sunday morning, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing sources.
US troops transported the oil in two convoys, consisting of 122 and 15 tanker trucks, and used the Mahmoudiya illegal border crossing to get to Iraq, SANA reported, citing local sources.
Earlier this week, media reported that the United States has transported almost 400 tanker trucks with Syrian oil.
US armed forces are illegally controlling territories in northern and northeastern Syria in the provinces of Deir ez-Zor, Al-Hasakah and Raqqa, where Syria's largest oil and gas deposits are located. Damascus has repeatedly called the presence of US troops on its territory an occupation and state piracy for the purpose of oil heist.
