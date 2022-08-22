LIVE UPDATES: Erdogan to Brief His Cabinet of Ministers About Talks With Putin and Zelensky - Report

Erdogan Plans to Call Putin This Week to Discuss Situation at Zaporozhye NPP and Ukraine Crisis - Source

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, a diplomatic source said on Monday.



"Yes, such negotiations are expected this week. The topics were previously outlined by president [Erdogan]. This is the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP and, in general, the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis itself," the source said.