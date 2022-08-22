International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
LIVE UPDATES: Erdogan to Brief His Cabinet of Ministers About Talks With Putin and Zelensky - Report
LIVE UPDATES: Erdogan to Brief His Cabinet of Ministers About Talks With Putin and Zelensky - Report
In late February, Russia started a special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine after people's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had asked... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donbass
nato
sanctions
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet in Sochi, Russia on Friday August 5, 2022. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Erdogan to Brief His Cabinet of Ministers About Talks With Putin and Zelensky - Report

04:49 GMT 22.08.2022 (Updated: 04:50 GMT 22.08.2022)
International
India
Being updated
In late February, Russia started a special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine after people's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had asked Moscow for help amid intensifying attacks by Kiev's forces.
As Russian army and allied forces of the DPR and LPR are advancing on Ukrainian territory, Kiev's troops continue to shell the territory of Donbass. Russian forces are carrying out attacks with high-precision weapons, targeting only military infrastructure and avoiding civilian casualties, according to the country's defense ministry.
In March and April, Moscow and Kiev had several rounds of talks, including those with Turkey's mediation in Istanbul. Although the Russian delegation said that some agreements had been achieved, Kiev later backtracked on them and the negotiations stalled.
05:11 GMT 22.08.2022
Erdogan Plans to Call Putin This Week to Discuss Situation at Zaporozhye NPP and Ukraine Crisis - Source
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to hold phone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, a diplomatic source said on Monday.

"Yes, such negotiations are expected this week. The topics were previously outlined by president [Erdogan]. This is the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP and, in general, the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis itself," the source said.
05:06 GMT 22.08.2022
Ukrainian Forces Fire Fifteen 152mm Shells at DPR Settlements, JCCC Says
04:55 GMT 22.08.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Area Near Auchan Store in Donetsk - Sputnik Correspondent
The strike hit warehouses outside the store, causing a fire. The police cordoned off the area.
04:43 GMT 22.08.2022
Erdogan to Discuss Ukraine Conflict With His Cabinet of Ministers on Monday, Report Says
