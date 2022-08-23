International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
US May Be Providing Ukraine With More Weapons Than Publicly Announced - Reports
US May Be Providing Ukraine With More Weapons Than Publicly Announced - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States may be providing Ukraine with weapons that are not made public any time Washington announces a new security assistance... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International
The report said on Monday that the United States has been providing Ukraine with high-speed anti-radiation missiles (HARM) for a while now, but they were described in the previous US security aid packages as "counter-radar capability."The report said the United States has provided Ukraine with Excalibur precision-guided munitions in the new security assistance package announced on Friday but the exact munition was not made public.The report also said the United States could be providing Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), which may have given the Ukrainian troops the capability to hit the Saki air base in Crimea.Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted that the latest US security aid package was worth $815 million instead of the announced $775 million. Blinken deleted the tweet and wrote the security aid package was in the previously announced sum of $775 million. The US media reported earlier last week that the new security aid package for Ukraine would be worth more than $800 million as per US officials.
03:33 GMT 23.08.2022

03:33 GMT 23.08.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States may be providing Ukraine with weapons that are not made public any time Washington announces a new security assistance package, Politico reported.
The report said on Monday that the United States has been providing Ukraine with high-speed anti-radiation missiles (HARM) for a while now, but they were described in the previous US security aid packages as "counter-radar capability."
The report said the United States has provided Ukraine with Excalibur precision-guided munitions in the new security assistance package announced on Friday but the exact munition was not made public.
The report also said the United States could be providing Ukraine with Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), which may have given the Ukrainian troops the capability to hit the Saki air base in Crimea.
Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted that the latest US security aid package was worth $815 million instead of the announced $775 million. Blinken deleted the tweet and wrote the security aid package was in the previously announced sum of $775 million. The US media reported earlier last week that the new security aid package for Ukraine would be worth more than $800 million as per US officials.
