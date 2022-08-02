International
https://sputniknews.com/20220802/us-acts-as-gun-pointer-when-supplying-arms-to-kiev-russian-foreign-ministry-says-1098027096.html
Russian Foreign Ministry: US Supplies Weapons & Acts as Gun Pointers in Ukrainian Conflict
Russian Foreign Ministry: US Supplies Weapons & Acts as Gun Pointers in Ukrainian Conflict
In April, Moscow sent a note to Washington warning that US and NATO arms supplies to Kiev are exacerbating the Ukraine conflict and can lead to unpredictable... 02.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-02T10:14+0000
2022-08-02T11:15+0000
ukraine
us
russia
conflict
maria zakharova
himars
special operation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098027974_0:276:2955:1938_1920x0_80_0_0_c8636cbded2cfa527737836fcd522ff4.jpg
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated that US advisors act as "gun pointers" in the Ukraine conflict. The statement comes after the Telegraph reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine consult Washington before opening fire from the US-­made HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems), amid Russia's ongoing special military operation in the country. The newspaper quoted Major General Vadym Skibitsky, acting deputy head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, as claiming that the US along with the UK are helping Kiev hunt “Russian spies targeting Western-supplied weapons.”Skibitsky also told the Telegraph that although US officials are not providing direct targeting information related to the Ukrainian army’s attacks on Donbass settlements, there was a level of consultation between the intelligence officials of both countries prior to the launching of HIMARS missiles.The Ukrainian military has repeatedly shelled the settlements in eastern Ukraine’s Donbass region using HIMARS systems. The Ukrainian forces also launched a strike on a prison in Yelenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, where the captured members of the Azov regiment were being kept. About 50 people were killed in the strike.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, following a request from Donbass republics to protect them from Kiev’s provocations.
https://sputniknews.com/20220723/american-specialists-are-behind-himars-attacks-in-kherson-region-local-authorities-say--1097716815.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098027974_112:0:2843:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_144d716564c2700697b8707588509d64.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, us, russia, conflict, maria zakharova, himars, special operation

Russian Foreign Ministry: US Supplies Weapons & Acts as Gun Pointers in Ukrainian Conflict

10:14 GMT 02.08.2022 (Updated: 11:15 GMT 02.08.2022)
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUkrainian soldiers move a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer into position to fire at Russian positions in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers move a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer into position to fire at Russian positions in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.08.2022
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Subscribe
International
India
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
In April, Moscow sent a note to Washington warning that US and NATO arms supplies to Kiev are exacerbating the Ukraine conflict and can lead to unpredictable consequences.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated that US advisors act as "gun pointers" in the Ukraine conflict.
“The supply of weapons by the United States to Ukraine is accompanied not only by instructions; Washington also performs the function of gun pointers”, she told reporters on Tuesday.
The statement comes after the Telegraph reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine consult Washington before opening fire from the US-­made HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems), amid Russia's ongoing special military operation in the country.
The newspaper quoted Major General Vadym Skibitsky, acting deputy head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, as claiming that the US along with the UK are helping Kiev hunt “Russian spies targeting Western-supplied weapons.”
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 06, 2022, US military personnel stand by a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during Saudi Arabia’s first World Defense Show, north of the capital Riyad - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2022
Situation in Ukraine
American Specialists are Behind HIMARS Attacks in Kherson Region, Local Authorities Say
23 July, 05:21 GMT
Skibitsky also told the Telegraph that although US officials are not providing direct targeting information related to the Ukrainian army’s attacks on Donbass settlements, there was a level of consultation between the intelligence officials of both countries prior to the launching of HIMARS missiles.
“I can’t tell you whether [we are directly tasking] British and American satellites, but we have very good satellite imagery. We have very good cooperation with our partners in the UK in this field. We have very good communication with all the sister intelligence agencies”, the general asserted.
The Ukrainian military has repeatedly shelled the settlements in eastern Ukraine’s Donbass region using HIMARS systems. The Ukrainian forces also launched a strike on a prison in Yelenovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, where the captured members of the Azov regiment were being kept. About 50 people were killed in the strike.
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, following a request from Donbass republics to protect them from Kiev’s provocations.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала