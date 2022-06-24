https://sputniknews.com/20220624/putin-g7s-irresponsible-actions-triggered-global-inflation-not-russias-special-op-in-ukraine-1096632717.html

Putin: G7's 'Irresponsible' Actions Triggered Global Inflation, Not Russia's Special Op in Ukraine

The roots of the skyrocketing inflation observed across the globe lie in years of "irresponsible actions" by the G7 countries, not in Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.According to the Russian president, global trade is "mired in disputes", with the world's financial system teetering and supply chains disrupted. Equally, Putin noted that some countries are trying to switch the global security architecture centered around the UN with the so-called "order based on rules".Given the BRICS countries' shared views on many issues, the Russian president continued, the BRICS+ format is "useful", with its participants seeking to establish "a truly democratic multipolar order" in the world.

