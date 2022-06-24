https://sputniknews.com/20220624/putin-g7s-irresponsible-actions-triggered-global-inflation-not-russias-special-op-in-ukraine-1096632717.html
Putin: G7's 'Irresponsible' Actions Triggered Global Inflation, Not Russia's Special Op in Ukraine
With the Western countries grasping to tackle rising inflation, US President Joe Biden has tried to pin the blame for economic hardships in his country and...
The roots of the skyrocketing inflation observed across the globe lie in years of "irresponsible actions" by the G7 countries, not in Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.According to the Russian president, global trade is "mired in disputes", with the world's financial system teetering and supply chains disrupted. Equally, Putin noted that some countries are trying to switch the global security architecture centered around the UN with the so-called "order based on rules".Given the BRICS countries' shared views on many issues, the Russian president continued, the BRICS+ format is "useful", with its participants seeking to establish "a truly democratic multipolar order" in the world.
13:27 GMT 24.06.2022 (Updated: 13:46 GMT 24.06.2022)
Being updated
With the Western countries grasping to tackle rising inflation, US President Joe Biden has tried to pin the blame for economic hardships in his country and Europe on the Russian president, claiming that the inflation is a result of the so-called "Putin's price hike".
The roots of the skyrocketing inflation observed across the globe lie in years of "irresponsible actions" by the G7 countries, not in Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"The sharp increase in inflation did not happen yesterday - it is the result of [...] many years of irresponsible macroeconomic policy of the G7 countries," Putin said during the BRICS Plus meeting.
According to the Russian president, global trade is "mired in disputes", with the world's financial system teetering and supply chains disrupted. Equally, Putin noted that some countries are trying to switch the global security architecture centered around the UN with the so-called "order based on rules".
"What rules? Who made those rules up?" he questioned.
Given the BRICS countries' shared views on many issues, the Russian president continued, the BRICS+ format is "useful", with its participants seeking to establish "a truly democratic multipolar order" in the world.