Netherlands Announces $80 Million Aid Package for Ukraine, Defense Ministry Says

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
PARIS (Sputnik) - The Netherlands has decided to provide Ukraine with an additional aid package worth about 80 million euros ($80 million), the Dutch Defense Ministry said in a statement.
On Monday, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren and Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher paid a working visit to Kiev.
According to the ministry, during the visit, Schreinemacher announced a new aid package for Ukraine.

"During the visit to Kiev, Minister Schreinemacher, as the coordinating representative for the reconstruction of Ukraine, announced a new aid package. This aid package makes available 65 million euros for aid and investment in Ukraine," the ministry said.

"Additional funds (10 million euros) will also be allocated to projects aimed at clearing mines and other explosive ordnances left by the war. Furthermore, the Netherlands has reserved 1 million euros to support the first plans for reconstruction of the municipalities of Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv," it said.
The ministry said that a further 2.5 million euros will be pledged to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the provision of expertise in macro-economic reform, good governance and the rule of law.
"Schreinemacher also announced that 2 million euros will go to the United Nations Population Fund in support of psychosocial support for victims of sexual and gender-related violence," it said.
