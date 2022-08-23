https://sputniknews.com/20220823/netherlands-announces-80-million-aid-package-for-ukraine-defense-ministry-says-1099881140.html

Netherlands Announces $80 Million Aid Package for Ukraine, Defense Ministry Says

PARIS (Sputnik) - The Netherlands has decided to provide Ukraine with an additional aid package worth about 80 million euros ($80 million), the Dutch Defense...

On Monday, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren and Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher paid a working visit to Kiev.According to the ministry, during the visit, Schreinemacher announced a new aid package for Ukraine."Additional funds (10 million euros) will also be allocated to projects aimed at clearing mines and other explosive ordnances left by the war. Furthermore, the Netherlands has reserved 1 million euros to support the first plans for reconstruction of the municipalities of Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv," it said.The ministry said that a further 2.5 million euros will be pledged to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the provision of expertise in macro-economic reform, good governance and the rule of law.

