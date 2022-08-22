https://sputniknews.com/20220822/russias-fsb-ukrainian-special-services-behind-murder-of-daria-dugina-1099854294.html
Russia's FSB: Ukrainian Special Services Behind Murder of Daria Dugina
Russia's FSB: Ukrainian Special Services Behind Murder of Daria Dugina
The 29-year-old journalist and daughter of famed Russian political political philosopher Alexander Dugin was killed instantly Saturday night on a highway outside Moscow after a car bomb attached to the SUV she was driving detonated.
Ukraine's special services are behind the murder of Daria Dugina, and the perpetrator of the crime is Natalya Vovk, a Ukrainian national, the Federal Security Service (Russian acronym FSB) has concluded."It has been established that the crime was prepared and committed by the Ukrainian special services. The perpetrator is Natalya Pavlovna Volk, a citizen of Ukraine born in 1979, who arrived in Russia on July 23, 2022 together with her daughter...," the domestic security agency said in a statement Monday.
11:11 GMT 22.08.2022 (Updated: 11:19 GMT 22.08.2022)
The 29-year-old journalist and daughter of famed Russian political political philosopher Alexander Dugin was killed instantly Saturday night on a highway outside Moscow after a car bomb attached to the SUV she was driving detonated.
Ukraine's special services are behind the murder of Daria Dugina, and the perpetrator of the crime is Natalya Vovk, a Ukrainian national, the Federal Security Service (Russian acronym FSB) has concluded.
"It has been established that the crime was prepared and committed by the Ukrainian special services. The perpetrator is Natalya Pavlovna Volk, a citizen of Ukraine born in 1979, who arrived in Russia on July 23, 2022 together with her daughter...," the domestic security agency said in a statement Monday.