Russia's FSB: Ukrainian Special Services Behind Murder of Daria Dugina

The 29-year-old journalist and daughter of famed Russian political political philosopher Alexander Dugin was killed instantly Saturday night on a highway... 22.08.2022, Sputnik International

Ukraine's special services are behind the murder of Daria Dugina, and the perpetrator of the crime is Natalya Vovk, a Ukrainian national, the Federal Security Service (Russian acronym FSB) has concluded."It has been established that the crime was prepared and committed by the Ukrainian special services. The perpetrator is Natalya Pavlovna Volk, a citizen of Ukraine born in 1979, who arrived in Russia on July 23, 2022 together with her daughter...," the domestic security agency said in a statement Monday.

