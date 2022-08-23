https://sputniknews.com/20220823/play-it-again-sam-us-claims-russia-will-launch-strikes-against-ukrainian-infrastructure-civilians-1099880146.html

Play It Again, Sam: US Claims Russia Will Launch Strikes Against Ukrainian Infrastructure, Civilians

Even before Moscow's special military operation began in late February, Washington issued a warning to all its citizens in Ukraine demanding that they leave... 23.08.2022, Sputnik International

The US allegedly has intelligence that Russia is preparing to unleash imminent new assaults against the Ukrainian government and the nation's civilian infrastructure, an unnamed US official told reporters on Monday.The assertion, according to the official, was purportedly supported by downgraded American intelligence.More to that, the US Embassy in Kiev is asking Americans who are still in Ukraine to leave the country immediately.Wednesday, which will see Ukraine celebrate its Independence Day, will also mark six months since the start of Russia's special military operation in the country. The latest report comes as US President Joe Biden discussed concerns about shelling near the Zaporozhye nuclear plant in the southeastern part of the country on Sunday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. He also reportedly called for the United Nations nuclear watchdog to visit the power plant. However, according to the US official, there is no direct connection between the intelligence finding and worries about the nuclear plant, which has been heavily shelled by Ukrainian forces over the past month. The leadership of Ukraine denies it is shelling the Zaporozhye NPP and, in response, claims that Russia itself is shelling the facility.The State Department reported on Monday that the United States warned Moscow against intensifying its military operation in Ukraine and urged it to stop activities near nuclear power plants like the one at Zaporozhye. The warnings came during a meeting with Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov in Washington."We can confirm Ambassador Antonov came to the Department of State on August 18 so the United States could warn Russia against any escalation of its war on Ukraine, including calling on Russia to cease all military operations at or near Ukraine’s nuclear facilities and to return full control of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant to Ukraine," a State Department spokesperson said, as quoted by The Washington Post.

