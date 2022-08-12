International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220812/report-classified-info-on-nuclear-weapons-among-docs-fbi-searched-for-at-trumps-mar-a-lago-1099496660.html
Report: Classified Info on Nuclear Weapons Among Docs FBI Searched for at Trump's Mar-a-Lago
Report: Classified Info on Nuclear Weapons Among Docs FBI Searched for at Trump's Mar-a-Lago
Since the Monday raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, the former US president has blasted the incident as "prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-12T02:46+0000
2022-08-12T02:46+0000
americas
us
donald trump
mar-a-lago
nuclear weapons
fbi
raid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0b/1099487106_0:253:3078:1984_1920x0_80_0_0_1e21fa4357670dc8d9ab74337e412ed2.jpg
Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the various items FBI agents searched for while executing a warrant on Monday at former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, it was revealed Thursday.Sources familiar with the investigation did not clarify to the Washington Post whether the documents were specifically regarding US nuclear weapons or those belonging to another country. Additionally, the unidentified sources failed to detail if the documents had been successfully recovered.David Laufman, the former chief of the Justice Department's counterintelligence section, told the Post that if the allegations are true, "it would suggest that material residing unlawfully at Mar-a-Lago may have been classified at the highest classification level."Little has been confirmed regarding the Monday FBI raid so far, with US Attorney General Merrick Garland only commenting on Thursday that he had personally approved the search warrant. During an earlier conference, Garland told reporters a motion had been filed to the Southern District of Florida to unseal the search warrant and property receipt. Mirroring previous remarks by FBI Director Christopher Wray, Garland's brief appearance also saw the official condemn attacks against FBI agents.“More information will be made in the appropriate way at the appropriate time,” Garland told reporters.In the hours that followed the Monday raid, reports revealed the search was focused on documents Trump had taken from the White House at the end of his term, rather than surrendering them to the US National Archives in line with the Presidential Records Act.It was previously reported the US agency had retrieved some 15 boxes' worth of documents from Trump's Florida estate, and that a grand jury had issued a subpoena for other documents in May. The incident was initially revealed by none other than former US President Donald Trump himself. While announcing his home had been raided, the former commander-in-chief said the search indicated "dark times for our nation."Since the Monday development, the search has prompted outrage from conservatives and seen a spike in threats against federal law enforcement officials; in fact, Ohio police were engaged in an hourlong standoff with an armed man that attempted to breach a Cincinnati FBI office as Garland addressed the public on Thursday.
https://sputniknews.com/20220811/ag-garland-confirms-he-authorized-fbi-warrant-for-mar-a-lago-search-filed-motion-to-unseal-it-1099492877.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220808/trump-reveals-large-group-of-fbi-agents-raided-his-mar-a-lago-resort-1099403523.html
americas
mar-a-lago
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0b/1099487106_208:0:2939:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fa36339864f1551dd6a391cf6d0e655a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, mar-a-lago, nuclear weapons, fbi, raid

Report: Classified Info on Nuclear Weapons Among Docs FBI Searched for at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

02:46 GMT 12.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / GIORGIO VIERAFormer US President Donald Trump's residence in Mar-A-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida on August 9, 2022.
Former US President Donald Trump's residence in Mar-A-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida on August 9, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2022
© AFP 2022 / GIORGIO VIERA
Subscribe
International
India
Since the Monday raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, the former US president has blasted the incident as "prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for president in 2024."
Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the various items FBI agents searched for while executing a warrant on Monday at former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, it was revealed Thursday.
Sources familiar with the investigation did not clarify to the Washington Post whether the documents were specifically regarding US nuclear weapons or those belonging to another country. Additionally, the unidentified sources failed to detail if the documents had been successfully recovered.
David Laufman, the former chief of the Justice Department's counterintelligence section, told the Post that if the allegations are true, "it would suggest that material residing unlawfully at Mar-a-Lago may have been classified at the highest classification level."
“If the FBI and the Department of Justice believed there were top secret materials still at Mar-a-Lago, that would lend itself to greater ‘hair-on-fire’ motivation to recover that material as quickly as possible.”
Little has been confirmed regarding the Monday FBI raid so far, with US Attorney General Merrick Garland only commenting on Thursday that he had personally approved the search warrant.
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks to announce a team to conduct a critical incident review of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, during a media availability at the Department of Justice , Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2022
Americas
AG Garland Confirms He Authorized FBI Warrant for Mar-a-Lago Search, Filed Motion to Unseal It
Yesterday, 19:55 GMT
During an earlier conference, Garland told reporters a motion had been filed to the Southern District of Florida to unseal the search warrant and property receipt. Mirroring previous remarks by FBI Director Christopher Wray, Garland's brief appearance also saw the official condemn attacks against FBI agents.
“More information will be made in the appropriate way at the appropriate time,” Garland told reporters.
In the hours that followed the Monday raid, reports revealed the search was focused on documents Trump had taken from the White House at the end of his term, rather than surrendering them to the US National Archives in line with the Presidential Records Act.
It was previously reported the US agency had retrieved some 15 boxes' worth of documents from Trump's Florida estate, and that a grand jury had issued a subpoena for other documents in May. The incident was initially revealed by none other than former US President Donald Trump himself. While announcing his home had been raided, the former commander-in-chief said the search indicated "dark times for our nation."
This Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.08.2022
Americas
‘These Are Dark Times’: Trump Reveals FBI Agents ‘Raided’ His Mar-a-Lago Residence
8 August, 22:57 GMT
Since the Monday development, the search has prompted outrage from conservatives and seen a spike in threats against federal law enforcement officials; in fact, Ohio police were engaged in an hourlong standoff with an armed man that attempted to breach a Cincinnati FBI office as Garland addressed the public on Thursday.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала