https://sputniknews.com/20220812/report-classified-info-on-nuclear-weapons-among-docs-fbi-searched-for-at-trumps-mar-a-lago-1099496660.html

Report: Classified Info on Nuclear Weapons Among Docs FBI Searched for at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Report: Classified Info on Nuclear Weapons Among Docs FBI Searched for at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

Since the Monday raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, the former US president has blasted the incident as "prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the... 12.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-12T02:46+0000

2022-08-12T02:46+0000

2022-08-12T02:46+0000

americas

us

donald trump

mar-a-lago

nuclear weapons

fbi

raid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0b/1099487106_0:253:3078:1984_1920x0_80_0_0_1e21fa4357670dc8d9ab74337e412ed2.jpg

Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the various items FBI agents searched for while executing a warrant on Monday at former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, it was revealed Thursday.Sources familiar with the investigation did not clarify to the Washington Post whether the documents were specifically regarding US nuclear weapons or those belonging to another country. Additionally, the unidentified sources failed to detail if the documents had been successfully recovered.David Laufman, the former chief of the Justice Department's counterintelligence section, told the Post that if the allegations are true, "it would suggest that material residing unlawfully at Mar-a-Lago may have been classified at the highest classification level."Little has been confirmed regarding the Monday FBI raid so far, with US Attorney General Merrick Garland only commenting on Thursday that he had personally approved the search warrant. During an earlier conference, Garland told reporters a motion had been filed to the Southern District of Florida to unseal the search warrant and property receipt. Mirroring previous remarks by FBI Director Christopher Wray, Garland's brief appearance also saw the official condemn attacks against FBI agents.“More information will be made in the appropriate way at the appropriate time,” Garland told reporters.In the hours that followed the Monday raid, reports revealed the search was focused on documents Trump had taken from the White House at the end of his term, rather than surrendering them to the US National Archives in line with the Presidential Records Act.It was previously reported the US agency had retrieved some 15 boxes' worth of documents from Trump's Florida estate, and that a grand jury had issued a subpoena for other documents in May. The incident was initially revealed by none other than former US President Donald Trump himself. While announcing his home had been raided, the former commander-in-chief said the search indicated "dark times for our nation."Since the Monday development, the search has prompted outrage from conservatives and seen a spike in threats against federal law enforcement officials; in fact, Ohio police were engaged in an hourlong standoff with an armed man that attempted to breach a Cincinnati FBI office as Garland addressed the public on Thursday.

https://sputniknews.com/20220811/ag-garland-confirms-he-authorized-fbi-warrant-for-mar-a-lago-search-filed-motion-to-unseal-it-1099492877.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220808/trump-reveals-large-group-of-fbi-agents-raided-his-mar-a-lago-resort-1099403523.html

americas

mar-a-lago

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, donald trump, mar-a-lago, nuclear weapons, fbi, raid