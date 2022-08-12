https://sputniknews.com/20220812/report-classified-info-on-nuclear-weapons-among-docs-fbi-searched-for-at-trumps-mar-a-lago-1099496660.html
Report: Classified Info on Nuclear Weapons Among Docs FBI Searched for at Trump's Mar-a-Lago
Report: Classified Info on Nuclear Weapons Among Docs FBI Searched for at Trump's Mar-a-Lago
2022-08-12
Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the various items FBI agents searched for while executing a warrant on Monday at former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence, it was revealed Thursday.Sources familiar with the investigation did not clarify to the Washington Post whether the documents were specifically regarding US nuclear weapons or those belonging to another country. Additionally, the unidentified sources failed to detail if the documents had been successfully recovered.David Laufman, the former chief of the Justice Department's counterintelligence section, told the Post that if the allegations are true, "it would suggest that material residing unlawfully at Mar-a-Lago may have been classified at the highest classification level."Little has been confirmed regarding the Monday FBI raid so far, with US Attorney General Merrick Garland only commenting on Thursday that he had personally approved the search warrant. During an earlier conference, Garland told reporters a motion had been filed to the Southern District of Florida to unseal the search warrant and property receipt. Mirroring previous remarks by FBI Director Christopher Wray, Garland's brief appearance also saw the official condemn attacks against FBI agents.“More information will be made in the appropriate way at the appropriate time,” Garland told reporters.In the hours that followed the Monday raid, reports revealed the search was focused on documents Trump had taken from the White House at the end of his term, rather than surrendering them to the US National Archives in line with the Presidential Records Act.It was previously reported the US agency had retrieved some 15 boxes' worth of documents from Trump's Florida estate, and that a grand jury had issued a subpoena for other documents in May. The incident was initially revealed by none other than former US President Donald Trump himself. While announcing his home had been raided, the former commander-in-chief said the search indicated "dark times for our nation."Since the Monday development, the search has prompted outrage from conservatives and seen a spike in threats against federal law enforcement officials; in fact, Ohio police were engaged in an hourlong standoff with an armed man that attempted to breach a Cincinnati FBI office as Garland addressed the public on Thursday.
