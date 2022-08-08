https://sputniknews.com/20220808/trump-reveals-large-group-of-fbi-agents-raided-his-mar-a-lago-resort-1099403523.html

Trump Reveals 'Large Group of FBI Agents' Raided His Mar-a-Lago Resort

In a Monday statement on his "Truth" social media platform, former US President Donald Trump revealed that his Mar-a-Lago resort in southern Florida is "under... 08.08.2022, Sputnik International

"These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," Trump posted on the "Truth" social media site."Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World countries," Trump said, adding that "sadly, America has now become one of those countries, corrupt at a level not seen before."It's unclear what the alleged raid is about, but it could be in connection with alleged violations of the Presidential Records Act committed by Trump when he transferred classified documents to his residence of Mar-A-Lago instead of turning them over to the US National Archives, as all presidents are required to do at the end of their term. In early February, the National Archives and Records Administration revealed that it had already retrieved 15 boxes of records from Mar-a-Lago, and a federal grand jury subpoenaed the remaining documents in May.The House January 6 committee's investigation revealed that one of Trump's senior advisers, far-right ideologue Steve Bannon, was instrumental in coaxing the lame duck president out of Mar-a-Lago and back to Washington, setting in motion the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6, 2021, and the insurrection at the US Capitol by his followers afterward. The assault failed at its goal of overturning the election results or capturing politicians seen as opposing Trump's power grab, but the rioters sacked the national legislature and five people were killed. Trump was later impeached on charges of instigation the attack, but acquitted by a minority of senators.Biden was sworn in several weeks later under unprecedented heavy guard, as 25,000 US troops garrisoned the capital city.

