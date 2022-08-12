International
Armed Suspect Who Attempted to Breach FBI Cincinnati Office Killed by Ohio Police After Standoff
Armed Suspect Who Attempted to Breach FBI Cincinnati Office Killed by Ohio Police After Standoff
The confrontation initially began early Thursday after the individual, who was clad in body armor, sought to break into the visitor's screening area inside the FBI's Cincinnati office; however, he ultimately fled the scene after being confronted by troopers."At approximately 9 AM this morning, an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati. After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71," the FBI office in Cincinnati said via Twitter on Thursday.Shots were exchanged between the suspect and the pursuing law enforcement units, prompting the authorities to implement a lockdown in a one-mile radius from the place of the incident, which included private businesses and residences, Clinton Co. Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.The authorities also closed Interstate 71 in both the northern and southern directions and limited transit on State Route 73 between Mitchell Roads and State Route 380, the statement added.Law enforcement shot and killed the suspect after attempts to take him into custody failed, Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Nathan Dennis said later on Thursday. Dennis explained that the suspect was shot after he raised a gun at the authorities.The suspect’s identity has yet to be confirmed to the public, although law enforcement sources reportedly told US corporate media that police are aware of the person's identity.The incident comes as federal officials have been warned about increased threats following the FBI search of former US President Donald Trump's Florida residence - Mar-a-Lago.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An armed suspect who attempted to breach an FBI office in Cincinnati was shot and killed after he fled the scene and engaged police on a hourlong standoff on Thursday, the FBI field office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has revealed.
The confrontation initially began early Thursday after the individual, who was clad in body armor, sought to break into the visitor's screening area inside the FBI's Cincinnati office; however, he ultimately fled the scene after being confronted by troopers.
"At approximately 9 AM this morning, an armed subject attempted to breach the Visitor Screening Facility at #FBI Cincinnati. After an alarm and a response by FBI special agents, the subject fled north onto Interstate 71," the FBI office in Cincinnati said via Twitter on Thursday.
Shots were exchanged between the suspect and the pursuing law enforcement units, prompting the authorities to implement a lockdown in a one-mile radius from the place of the incident, which included private businesses and residences, Clinton Co. Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.
The authorities also closed Interstate 71 in both the northern and southern directions and limited transit on State Route 73 between Mitchell Roads and State Route 380, the statement added.
Law enforcement shot and killed the suspect after attempts to take him into custody failed, Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Nathan Dennis said later on Thursday. Dennis explained that the suspect was shot after he raised a gun at the authorities.
The suspect’s identity has yet to be confirmed to the public, although law enforcement sources reportedly told US corporate media that police are aware of the person's identity.
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, on Nov. 8, 2021. Wray says the threat to the West from the Chinese government is more brazen and damaging than ever before. In a speech on Jan. 31, 2022, at the Reagan Presidential Library in California, Wray accused Beijing of stealing American ideas and innovation and launching massive hacking operations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2022
Americas
'Deplorable and Dangerous': FBI Director Condemns Threats to Agency Following Raid on Trump’s Home
Yesterday, 19:05 GMT
The incident comes as federal officials have been warned about increased threats following the FBI search of former US President Donald Trump's Florida residence - Mar-a-Lago.
