AG Garland Confirms He Authorized FBI Warrant for Mar-a-Lago Search, Filed Motion to Unseal It

At a Thursday news conference, US Attorney General Merrick Garland, who heads the US Department of Justice (DOJ), confirmed he personally authorized the search... 11.08.2022, Sputnik International

He told reporters the DOJ had filed a motion in the Southern District of Florida to unseal the search warrant and property receipt used in the Monday raid, but could give no further information about it. Garland noted both documents were provided to Trump’s counsel at the time of the search.In the Thursday filing, the DOJ argues the warrant should be unsealed because of “significant interest and attention from news media organizations and other entities” following Trump’s own voluntary release of information confirming the search.“Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and of our democracy. Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly without fear or favor,” Garland told reporters. “Under my watch, that is precisely what the Justice Department is doing. All Americans are entitled to the even-handed application of the law, to due process of the law, and to the presumption of innocence.”The attorney general confirmed he personally approved the search warrant, which the Thursday filing confirms took place on August 5. He added that the DOJ “does not take such decisions lightly.”Garland also sought to respond to the wave of “unfounded attacks” targeting the FBI, a federal law enforcement bureau, that has followed news of the raid.His words followed similar condemnations of criticism and threats by FBI Director Christopher Wray, who called them “deplorable and dangerous.”The FBI search has been roundly condemned by conservative politicians and commentators, ranging from Fox News pundits like Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who threatened to investigate Garland “when Republicans take back the House,” presumably in the November 2022 elections.

