Video: New Explosions Rock Cuba’s Main Oil Terminal After Weekend Tank Blast

2022
00:30 GMT 09.08.2022
© AP Photo / Ramon EspinosaFlames and smoke rise from the Matanzas Supertanker Base, as firefighters and specialists work to quell the blaze which began during a thunderstorm the night before, in Matazanas, Cuba, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Flames and smoke rise from the Matanzas Supertanker Base, as firefighters and specialists work to quell the blaze which began during a thunderstorm the night before, in Matazanas, Cuba, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.08.2022
© AP Photo / Ramon Espinosa
A strong fire emerged at a Cuban oil storage facility in the port of Matanzas last Friday evening after a lightning strike on the dome of the tank, which contained about 25,000 cubic meters of oil.
At Cuba's main oil port in Matanzas, a third crude tank caught fire and collapsed while an oil spill fanned the flames from a second tank that caught fire two days before, Reuters reported on Monday, citing the local governor.
According to the report, massive fire columns continue to go up into the sky with black smoke dimming the sky all the way to Havana.
As can be seen in new videos that were shared Monday, a huge sheaf of fire emerged above the port, engulfed in thick black smoke and fire, against the backdrop of a clear sky and azure water.
The latest data on the incident indicates that 16 individuals were unaccounted for and one firefighter was killed as a result of the explosion at the second storage tank on Saturday. Despite the threat, the fourth tank did not catch fire.
Cuba's electricity is largely produced using oil. After receiving assistance from Mexico and Venezuela over the weekend, the island nation made progress putting out the raging fires, but late on Sunday, the second tank collapsed and the fire started spreading, according to Mario Sabines, governor of Matanzas province, which is about 130 kilometers from Havana.
By Monday morning, a large hydraulic pump from Venezuela for extinguishing chemical agents and equipment for extinguishing foam had reportedly been assembled.
The most significant power plant in the nation, which is located not far from the site of the fire, was reportedly shut down around midday on Monday. More than 90% of the fuel used by the electric system is local and imported.
