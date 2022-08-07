https://sputniknews.com/20220807/mexican-air-force-aircraft-reportedly-lands-in-cuba-to-help-fight-oil-storage-fire-1099352421.html
Mexican Air Force Aircraft Reportedly Lands in Cuba to Help Fight Oil Storage Fire
Mexican Air Force Aircraft Reportedly Lands in Cuba to Help Fight Oil Storage Fire
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first Mexican air force aircraft with military and technical personnel arrived in Cuba to help extinguish the fire at an oil storage facility in the province of Matanzas, the Cubadebate news portal reported on Sunday.
A massive fire erupted at the oil storage facility in the Matanzas province on Friday evening after lightning struck the dome of a tank containing some 25,000 cubic meters of oil. Despite the non-stop work of fire brigades, the fire spread to a nearby tank
, causing a series of explosions. Fire extinguishing has lasted more than 24 hours.
On Saturday, Mexican media reported that a team of specialists from the Pemex oil and gas corporation would be sent to Cuba at the direction of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Sixty servicemen of the Mexican armed forces, and 16 technical workers of Pemex were on board the aircraft, Cubadebate reported, citing General Brigadier Juan Bravo Velasquez.
Three more Mexican air force helicopters, and an aircraft from Venezuela are expected to arrive in Cuba, the portal added.
Local authorities said that 17 people went missing as a result of the fire. According to the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, one person died, and 121 were injured, with 36 remaining on treatment, including five in critical condition.