MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - One person died and at least 121 people were injured as a result of the fire at an oil storage facility in the Cuban province of...
According to local media reports, lightning hit the dome of a tank containing some 25,000 cubic meters of oil in the industrial zone of Matanzas on Friday night, causing a fire (that spread to the adjacent tank) and a series of explosions.
Video - One Death Reported After Oil Depot Fire in Cuba, Number of Injured Surpasses 120

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - One person died and at least 121 people were injured as a result of the fire at an oil storage facility in the Cuban province of Matanzas.
According to local media reports, lightning hit the dome of a tank containing some 25,000 cubic meters of oil in the industrial zone of Matanzas on Friday night, causing a fire (that spread to the adjacent tank) and a series of explosions.
The Cuban Ministry of Public Health said on Saturday that rescuers have found one body at the site of the fire and identification was underway.
The Cuban Granma newspaper reported on Saturday that at least 121 people were injured as a result of the fire, five of them are in critical condition.
Earlier on Saturday, the Cuban presidential office said that at least 67 people were injured. At least 17 people are missing, according to regional authorities.
About 1,300 residents of the Matanzas province have been evacuated.
