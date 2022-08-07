International
WATCH LIVE: Situation From Israeli Side of Gaza Amid Reports About Possible Truce
Moscow in Close Contact With Cuba to Help Curb Fire at Oil Facility
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that Moscow remains in close contact with the Cuban authorities... 07.08.2022, Sputnik International
A lightning stroke the oil storage facility in the Cuban province of Matanzas, causing a heavy fire, killing one person, and injuring over 120. The Cuban authorities requested "international assistance from friendly countries that have the experience in the oil industry.""Cuba had requested international assistance in connection with the disaster that befell the country. The Russian Foreign Ministry and competent services remain in constant contact with the Cuban side for the coordination of joint actions and provision of required assistance," the ministry quoted Zakharova on the website as saying.The spokeswoman on behalf of Moscow expressed sincerest words of support and deepest condolences to Cuban citizens, friends, and families of those injured in the accident.
18:16 GMT 07.08.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that Moscow remains in close contact with the Cuban authorities regarding the fire that engulfed the oil storage facility in Matanzas Province.
A lightning stroke the oil storage facility in the Cuban province of Matanzas, causing a heavy fire, killing one person, and injuring over 120. The Cuban authorities requested "international assistance from friendly countries that have the experience in the oil industry."
"Cuba had requested international assistance in connection with the disaster that befell the country. The Russian Foreign Ministry and competent services remain in constant contact with the Cuban side for the coordination of joint actions and provision of required assistance," the ministry quoted Zakharova on the website as saying.
The spokeswoman on behalf of Moscow expressed sincerest words of support and deepest condolences to Cuban citizens, friends, and families of those injured in the accident.
