https://sputniknews.com/20220807/moscow-in-close-contact-with-cuba-to-help-curb-fire-at-oil-facility-1099362259.html
Moscow in Close Contact With Cuba to Help Curb Fire at Oil Facility
Moscow in Close Contact With Cuba to Help Curb Fire at Oil Facility
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that Moscow remains in close contact with the Cuban authorities... 07.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-07T18:16+0000
2022-08-07T18:16+0000
2022-08-07T18:16+0000
world
cuba
fire
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098052528_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_122308ce9bdeb79a68ba199c8ba7ab49.jpg
A lightning stroke the oil storage facility in the Cuban province of Matanzas, causing a heavy fire, killing one person, and injuring over 120. The Cuban authorities requested "international assistance from friendly countries that have the experience in the oil industry.""Cuba had requested international assistance in connection with the disaster that befell the country. The Russian Foreign Ministry and competent services remain in constant contact with the Cuban side for the coordination of joint actions and provision of required assistance," the ministry quoted Zakharova on the website as saying.The spokeswoman on behalf of Moscow expressed sincerest words of support and deepest condolences to Cuban citizens, friends, and families of those injured in the accident.
https://sputniknews.com/20220807/video---one-death-reported-after-oil-depot-fire-in-cuba-number-of-injured-surpasses-120-1099346195.html
cuba
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/02/1098052528_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bfd76ad4e7aea59e90d0e4fda7a9fe5d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
cuba, fire, russia
Moscow in Close Contact With Cuba to Help Curb Fire at Oil Facility
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that Moscow remains in close contact with the Cuban authorities regarding the fire that engulfed the oil storage facility in Matanzas Province.
A lightning stroke the oil storage facility in the Cuban province of Matanzas, causing a heavy fire, killing one person, and injuring over 120. The Cuban authorities requested "international assistance from friendly countries
that have the experience in the oil industry."
"Cuba had requested international assistance in connection with the disaster that befell the country. The Russian Foreign Ministry and competent services remain in constant contact with the Cuban side for the coordination of joint actions and provision of required assistance," the ministry quoted Zakharova on the website as saying.
The spokeswoman on behalf of Moscow expressed sincerest words of support and deepest condolences to Cuban citizens, friends, and families of those injured in the accident.